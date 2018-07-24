Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Austrian Chamber of Commerce on July 4 in Vienna. Michael Gruber/Getty Images

Something else: President Trump seems to think that poking Iran with a belligerent tweet will allow him to repeat his North Korea “success,” Fred Kaplan writes. But the two situations are totally different—and was that really such a win, anyway?

Don’t blame Twitter: Will Oremus reports on a new study that finds that Trump’s strongest supporters were not, as many have assumed, heavy consumers of online campaign news. It turns out that television is plenty poisonous without help from social media.

That violent night: A new book about Altamont answers some questions about the tragic Rolling Stones concert in 1969, Laura Miller writes, but does best when capturing how confused and horrified the event left the counterculture.

This is a thing: Pot addiction is real, psychologist Jonathan N. Stea writes, and people who experience it need help.

For fun: Fox News makes the argument for socialism.

Fairly handily, too,

Rebecca