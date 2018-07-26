Russian Hackers Reportedly Attempted 2016-Style Phishing Hack of Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill’s Campaign Email

WTF? Mark Wilson/Getty Images

As a reminder of everything President Donald Trump isn’t doing to protect American democracy from second Russian electoral remix over the next hundred days, the Daily Beast reported Thursday that Sen. Claire McCaskill’s campaign email was targeted by the same Russian hackers, the so-called “Fancy Bear” hackers backed by Russia’s GRU intelligence agency, in largely the same way, by trying to steal passwords through phishing. The Missouri senator is among the ten most vulnerable Democrats facing reelection this cycle, competing in states that Trump carried in 2016. Clinton only got 38 percent of the vote in Missouri and lost by nearly 20 points to Trump.

McCaskill didn’t officially confirm that the attack had taken place, but appeared to acknowledge the broad outline of the story. “I’m not going to speak of it right now,” she told the Daily Beast. “I think we’ll have something on it next week. I’m not going to speak about it right now. I can’t confirm or do anything about it right now.”

Similar to the hacking effort that felled Clinton campaign chair John Podesta’s email account in 2016, this latest hack was carried out by sending email notifications informing campaign staff recipients that their Microsoft password had expired and needed to be changed. “If the target clicked on the link, he or she was taken to a convincing replica of the U.S. Senate’s Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) login page, a single sign-on point for e-mail and other services,” according to the Daily Beast. “As with the Podesta phishing, each Senate phishing email had a different link coded with the recipient’s email address. That allowed the fake password-change webpage to display the user’s email address when they arrived, making the site more convincing.”

In October, Microsoft wrested control of one of the spoofed website addresses—adfs.senate.qov.info. Seizing the Russians’ malicious domain names has been easy for Microsoft since August 2017, when a federal judge in Virginia issued a permanent injunction against the GRU hackers, after Microsoft successfully sued them as unnamed “John Doe” defendants. The court established a process that lets Microsoft take over any web addresses the hackers use that includes a Microsoft trademark.

Once alerted to the scheme, “Microsoft redirected the traffic from the fake Senate site to its own sinkhole server, putting it in a prime position to view targets trying to click through to change their passwords,” according to the Daily Beast.