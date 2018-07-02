The Slatest

Ron Paul Becomes Latest Republican to Post Literal Nazi Content

By

Ron Paul's face side by side with a tweet about cultural Marxism that's accompanied by a cartoon featuring racist caricatures of black, Jewish, and Latino men's faces.
Ron Paul and the Monday tweet, which we’ve altered to obscure the name of the cartoonist falsely credited with the offensive drawing.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images, screenshot via Ron Paul/Twitter.

Monday morning, former Republican congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul posted a tweet about “cultural Marxism.” Cultural Marxism is not an unusual topic in right-wing circles, but the illustration that went with the tweet was, as you can see above, unusually grotesque and racist. Paul deleted the tweet, posted its text with a different illustration, and has since issued an apology:

The lineage of the image is a little confusing. As it was posted by Paul, the cartoon appeared to be signed by a pro-Trump cartoonist named Ben Garrison. But Garrison has tweeted that he did not draw it—and, in fact, a number of openly racist and anti-Semitic hoax images are known to have been falsely credited to Garrison when they were actually created and circulated by users of the Nazi-friendly 4chan /pol/ forum, in a sort of weird, trolling tribute (?) to his work. If you do a reverse image search of the image that Paul tweeted, it seems that it’s actually an altered version of a non-racist cartoon that is labeled as being published in 2008 by a leftist Brazilian cartoonist. And the altered, racist version of the cartoon has previously appeared on 4chan. As such, we’ve obscured Garrison’s name in the screenshot above to avoid perpetuating the hoax.

Regardless of its source, the official Twitter account of Ron Paul did, in fact, post the wildly offensive Nazi-style version of the image. And, as Christopher Mathias of HuffPo points out, this is the third time in a month that a right-wing figure has distributed content from the literal-Nazi corners of the internet. Last Friday, recently pardoned conservative pundit Dinesh D’Souza retweeted a message that included the hashtag #burnthejews, while on June 13 Iowa Rep. Steve King retweeted a message about immigration that had been posted by an infamous British Nazi. D’Souza says he “did not see” the hashtag; King says he didn’t know about the background of the user in question. Maybe someday soon one of these guys will figure out why so many Nazis seem to be hanging around the Republican Party!

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ron Paul Becomes Latest Republican to Post Literal Nazi Content

Aaron Mak

What Facebook Admitted and Omitted in Its 747 Pages of Answers for Congress

Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz

With Kennedy’s Retirement, Trump Inherits a Tsunami of Power

Richard L. Hasen

How Justice Kennedy’s Successor Will Wreak Havoc on Voting Rights and American Democracy

Kate Jackson

Janus, Citizens United, and the Two-Faced Supreme Court

Amy Pollard

Children’s Soccer Team Found Alive After Nine Days in Thai Cave

Eric Betts

Mexico Played 20 Minutes of Relentless Soccer Against Brazil. Soccer Matches Aren’t 20 Minutes.

Carmen Russo

John Oliver Thinks We Need To Stop Freaking Out About Gene Editing

Bob Bauer

We Need to Know Exactly What Trump Asks His Nominee to Replace Kennedy About the Russia Investigation

Darren Loucaides

Spain Has Resisted the Right-Wing Populist Wave. A New Party Is Trying to Change That With Help From Steve Bannon.

Carl Wilson

Drake’s Scorpion Is a Savvy Bit of PR Management With a Side of Beef

Isaac Chotiner

Should We Be Worried About How Much Power Mexico’s Newly Elected President Will Have?

Most Read

The Six Most Pressing Questions About LeBron’s Stunning Move to the Lakers

Nick Greene

Arrests Made as Right-Wing Protesters, Anti-Fascists Fight in Portland Streets

Daniel Politi

“Demographics” Did Help Ocasio-Cortez Win, and That’s a Good Thing

Christina Cauterucci

Alabama Man Interrupted Family Separation Protests By Chanting “Ice Ice Baby” and Pulling a Gun

Molly Olmstead

Spain Tiki-Taka’s Itself to Death Against Russia

Eric Betts

Trump Says Abortion Rights “Could Very Well End Up With the States at Some Point”

Daniel Politi