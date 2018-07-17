The Slatest

Republican Senator Says Trump Lied About Russian Meddling During Summit as a Bizarro Form of Statecraft

By

President Donald Trump holds a World Cup football given to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference after their summit on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland.
Wait, was Trump playing 87-dimensional chess all along?
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

There was near-unanimity across the political spectrum in the criticism leveled at President Trump for his inexplicably fawning performance during Monday’s Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A few rationalizations flared in the most devout corners of the conservative universe, including from this guy:

When it comes to what Trump was thinking, however, the right, like everyone, was largely at a loss for words. Until Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) plunged into that abyss of logic and offered up the most incoherent, but revealing explanation for Trump’s conduct during the press conference Monday. Sen. Rounds, who is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, offered up this explanation to Erica Werner of the Washington Post for why Trump refused to acknowledge Russian election interference of any kind.

Everything I’ve seen and all the facts are very clear: Russia did meddle in our election. That was very clear. So I think what actually happened, I think Mr. Putin just got out-Trumped by Trump. If Mr. Putin thinks he can tell a whopper, he’s not gonna be outdone by this president. And so if Mr. Putin is going to look at him and try to straight-faced tell him that they didn’t meddle, our president can look right back at him and tell just as big a whopper back to Putin as Putin told him.

Trump’s lying as a form of statecraft. The Trump industrial complex still has a strong grip on the psyche of the GOP. It’s unclear if Sen. Rounds was joking. Or was having a stroke during the interview.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

Republican Senator Says Trump Lied About Russian Meddling During Summit as a Bizarro Form of Statecraft

Jamelle Bouie

Donald Trump Is Fulfilling All of Those Obama Conspiracy Theories

William Saletan

Peter Strzok Is the Hero We Need

Jim Newell

Congressional GOP Carefully Expresses Mild Disappointment over Trump’s Helsinki Performance

Josh Voorhees

Trump Has Forgiven Rep. Martha Roby. Soon We’ll See if Alabama Republicans Have, Too.

Isaac Chotiner

The Most Explosive Revelation From the DOJ Charge Against This Alleged Russian Agent

Rebecca Onion

Trump and Putin, Chicago’s Abusive Police, and a Bad Melon

Rachelle Hampton

Turns Out Open-Office Plans, Once Hailed as Facilitators of Face Time, Might Actually Stifle Communication

Heather Schwedel

At the Emoji Spelling Bee, Shruggies Are Not Good Enough

Aaron Mak

Amazon’s Website Is Not Having a Great Prime Day

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Even Some Right-Wing Outlets Think Trump Got Rolled at “Appalling,” “Disgusting” Press Conference

Mark Joseph Stern

Trump-Appointed Judge Bemoans the “Moral Tragedy” of Abortion, Accuses Lower Court of Anti-Christian Bias

Most Read

After the Putin Summit, Any Responsible Member of Trump’s National Security Team Must Resign

Fred Kaplan

Who Is America? Gives Pro-Gun Zealots the Borat Treatment

Willa Paskin

The Eight Craziest Moments of a Truly Bonkers World Cup Final

Nick Greene

Chicago’s Abusive Police State Is Untenable

Osita Nwanevu

Watch Sacha Baron Cohen Trick Republicans Into Supporting Guns for Toddlers Program

Daniel Politi

The Most Bizarre Part of Trump’s Disastrous Press Conference Was His Deference to Putin

Isaac Chotiner