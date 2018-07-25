Sandra Chica, the wife of Pablo Villavicencio, hugs her daughter Luciana during an advocacy rally and press conference in support of her husband. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

An undocumented immigrant from Ecuador who has been detained since his arrest at the beginning of June at a military base while delivering a pizza has been released after a federal district court judge ruled in his favor Tuesday.

Pablo Villavicencio Calderon, 35, will be allowed to pursue permanent residency while remaining in New York, where his wife and two young daughters, all U.S. citizens, live, according to the Associated Press.

Judge Paul A. Crotty, a Bush appointee, questioned earlier Tuesday why the government was in a rush to deport Villavicencio, who, other than remaining illegally in the country, had been an upstanding citizen.

“I mean, is there any concept of justice here or are we just doing this because we want to?” Crotty asked the government lawyer. “Why do we want to enforce the order? It makes no difference in terms of the larger issues facing the country.”

Protesters, with slogans written on pizza delivery boxes, demonstrate outside the federal court on Tuesday in New York before a deportation hearing for Pablo Villavicencio. Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

He asked the government how it justified his deportation and why Villavicencio couldn’t remain in the country while pursuing residency. “Is he a threat to the country?” Crotty asked. “A flight risk? Don’t they have to justify it?”

He wrote in his ruling later in the day, “He has no criminal history. He has paid his taxes. And he has worked diligently to provide for his family.”

Villavicencio was arrested when he delivered an order from a Queens pizzeria to a Fort Hamilton Army base. Upon arrival, he presented a municipal identification card, which he said he had used when delivering to the base before. This time, though, the military police officer on duty asked for a driver’s license and, when Villavicencio did not have one, ran a background check. The background check showed that a judge had ordered him to be deported in 2010.

He was taken to a facility in New Jersey, where he has been held since. Early in June, a judge temporarily blocked his deportation.

“The powerful are doing what they want,” Crotty said in the hearing Tuesday. “And the poor are suffering what they must.”

Villavicencio, who has lived in the U.S. since 2008, began his petition for a green card in February. He has an interview with immigration authorities next month. According to the Wall Street Journal, when he walked out of the detention center Tuesday night, he was greeted by his wife, daughters, and a gathering of supporters.