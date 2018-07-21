Nine Members of Same Family Among 17 Killed in Missouri Duck Boat Accident

A child places a candle down during a evening candlelight prayer vigil at Life Christian Center Church on July 20, 2018 in Branson, Missouri. Michael Thomas/Getty Images

What was supposed to be a fun family vacation for an Indianapolis-area family ended in tragedy when a duck boat capsized in Branson, Missouri and killed nine of the 11 members of the family who were on the boat. A total of 17 people, out of 29 passengers and two crew members, were killed, including nine members of the Coleman family. The only two members of the Coleman family who survived the accident were Tia Coleman and her 13-year-old nephew.

“I lost all of my children. I lost my husband. I lost my mother-in-law and my father-in-law. I lost my uncle. I lost my sister-in-law… she was my sister. And I lost my nephew,” said Tia Cooleman in an interview. “I’m okay, but this is really hard.”

Among the dead were three generations of the Coleman family, including 45-year-old Angela Coleman, 1-year-old Arya Coleman, 69-year-old Belinda Coleman, 76-year-old Ervin Coleman, 7-year-old Evan Coleman, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 70-year-old Horace Coleman, 2-year-old Maxwell Coleman, and 9-year-old Reece Coleman.

The Coleman family likely would not have even been on that amphibious vesself if it wasn’t for a mix up with their tickets. And once they were on the boad, Tia Coleman told Fox affiliate WXIN that the captain told them they didn’t have to worry about life jackets. “My husband would want me to say this—he would want the world to know that on this boat we were on, the captain had told us ‘don’t worry about grabbing the life jackets—you won’t need them’ so nobody grabbed them as we listened to the captain as he told us to stay seated,” she said. “However in doing that, when it was time to grab them, it was too late and I believe that a lot of people could have been spared.”

A Ride The Ducks World War II DUKW boat is seen at Ride The Ducks on July 20, 2018 in Branson, Missouri. Michael Thomas/Getty Images

Among the dead were also a couple from Higginsville, Missouri, who were celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary and a grandmother from Illinois who had taken her granddaughter to Branson on a trip.

Tony Burkhart decided to ask for a refund for his ticket on the ill-fated duck boat due to the weather and he posted a video on Twitter showing how bad the weather conditions were at the time of the accident.

We saw high winds + bad weather roll in, so I decided to get a refund and leave with my wife. Headed out, countless first responders + emergency vehicles were going in #Branson to help with the #DuckBoat incident. Branson Belle crew helped toss life preservers to those overboard. pic.twitter.com/71H61ir0Gy — Tony Burkhart (@tonyburkhart) July 20, 2018

Another witness who was on a dinner cruise at the time posted video on Facebook showing the last moments of the duck boat as it was slowly being swallowed up by the choppy waters. “Oh my God, those poor people,” someone can be heard saying in the video.