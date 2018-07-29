Gunmen at Large After New Orleans Mass Shooting Leaves Three Dead, Injures Seven

The scene of the mass shooting in New Orleans on July 28, 2018 is seen in this screengrab from a report on local NBC affiliate WDSU. WDSU

A manhunt is on for two people who approached a large crowd outside a comercial strip mall on New Orleans’ South Claiborne Avenue and began shooting “indiscriminately.” Three people were killed and seven others were injured. One of the shooters had a rifle and the other a handgun, according to pólice. Even though the shooting appeared indiscriminate, pólice did say the gunmen fired more than once at one person. “We believe they actually stood over one of the individuals and fired multiple rounds and then after that fled,” New Orleans police superintendent Michael Harrison said.

Two men and a woman died at the scene, located around three miles from the French Quarter, while one of the seven people who were injured was in critical condition Sunday morning. The shooting took place close to Jazz Daiquiris & Lounge, which has been the site of gang killings in the past. “This has to be personal,” Harrison said. “Firing indiscriminately into a crowd? Shooting 10 people? Killing three? That’s personal, it doesn’t get more personal and we take it personal, whoever did this, you should know that the law enforcement takes it personal and we’re coming for you.” Although the shooting “was very intentional … we don’t know right now that it’s gang related,” he added.

There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, & we have had more than enough. Three more lives — gone. It has to end. It’s unacceptable anywhere. pic.twitter.com/WqUWcf75V3 — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) July 29, 2018

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement condemning the violence and vowing that the city will devote the necessary resources to make sure the perpetrators are caught. “There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough,” Cantrell said. “Three more lives — gone. It has to end. This happened near my neighborhood, on the edge of Broadmoor. It’s unacceptable anywhere.”