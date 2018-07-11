The Slatest

NATO Leaders Charmed by Balloon Dancer at Summit

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JULY 11: A performer dances suspended from balloons as heads of state and governments, as well as their spouses, watch at the evening reception and dinner at the 2018 NATO Summit on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Leaders from NATO member and partner states are meeting for a two-day summit, which is being overshadowed by strong demands by U.S. President Trump for most NATO member countries to spend more on defense. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A performer dances suspended from balloons as heads of state and governments, as well as their spouses, watch at the evening reception and dinner at the 2018 NATO Summit on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium.
This year’s NATO summit is one of the more contentious in the organization’s nearly seven-decade history, thanks in large part to the presence of a U.S. president who plainly sees the organization as obsolete and his fellow heads of state as freeloading deadbeats. But it’s nice to see there still some opportunity for levity in the transatlantic alliance—namely this performance at the opening night dinner by a dancer suspended from balloons accompanied by a ripping sax solo.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JULY 11: A performer dances suspended from balloons as heads of state and governments, as well as their spouses, watch at the evening reception and dinner at the 2018 NATO Summit on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Leaders from NATO member and partner states are meeting for a two-day summit, which is being overshadowed by strong demands by U.S. President Trump for most NATO member countries to spend more on defense. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A performer dances suspended from balloons at the evening reception and dinner at the 2018 NATO Summit on Wednesday in Brussels.
Presumably any allusion to a certain classic work of Cold War–era European nuclear anxiety is unintentional.

