A performer dances suspended from balloons as heads of state and governments, as well as their spouses, watch at the evening reception and dinner at the 2018 NATO Summit on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

This year’s NATO summit is one of the more contentious in the organization’s nearly seven-decade history, thanks in large part to the presence of a U.S. president who plainly sees the organization as obsolete and his fellow heads of state as freeloading deadbeats. But it’s nice to see there still some opportunity for levity in the transatlantic alliance—namely this performance at the opening night dinner by a dancer suspended from balloons accompanied by a ripping sax solo.

WATCH: A dancer suspended in the air with balloons performs for NATO leaders at a dinner event in Belgium. pic.twitter.com/iVY0BvLboL — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 11, 2018

Presumably any allusion to a certain classic work of Cold War–era European nuclear anxiety is unintentional.