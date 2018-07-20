Let’s see these Pruitt picnic shots, one more time. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Pens and lotion: The Sierra Club used FOIA to shame Scott Pruitt out of office. Aaron Mak finds out how they did it—and asks how effective this tool may actually be.

Best interests: Mitch McConnell is trying to persuade Democrats that they should give up on their attempt to gain access to a full array of Brett Kavanaugh–related documents. Jim Newell thinks Democratic senators shouldn’t listen to a word he says.

Old form: Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette is getting a lot of well-deserved love from critics right now, Mariella Mosthof writes. But it’s not “stand-up”—it’s queer storytelling, and it comes from a long tradition.

Betrayed: U.S. Soccer should be ashamed of itself, Christina Cauterucci writes, for giving a roster spot on the women’s national team to an anti-gay player.

For fun: The wild world of Instagram caption authorship.

