Mueller Indicts Twelve Russians for Hacking Democrats Just Days Before Scheduled Trump-Putin Meeting

Trump and Vladimir Putin shake hands in front of a wood backdrop.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.
Robert Mueller’s special counsel office has indicted twelve Russian intelligence officers for hacking into email accounts belonging to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta during the 2016 election, deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein announced at a press conference Friday. None of the Russian nationals are in custody.

The indictment alleges, as prior U.S. intelligence and media reports have also indicated, that the hacking was carried out by the Russian military intelligence agency GRU, which then disseminated hacked material through the “DCLeaks” website, the “Guccifer 2.0” online persona, and Wikileaks (which is clearly referred to in the indictment, though not by name).

Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday in Helsinki, Finland; Trump, of course, has suggested on numerous occasions that Putin’s intelligence services may not have in fact been responsible for the hacking campaign against Clinton. Said POTUS in Nov. 2017: “[Putin] said he didn’t meddle. He said he didn’t meddle. I asked him again. You can only ask so many times. Every time he sees me, he says, ‘I didn’t do that.’ And I believe, I really believe, that when he tells me that, he means it.” On Thursday Trump said that he would raise the issue during the Helsinki meeting: “What am I going to do? He may deny it. All I can do is say, ‘Did you?’ And, ‘Don’t do it again.’ But he may deny it.” The White House has not yet commented on the Mueller indictment.

