Indictments, Billionaires, and the End of Bipartisanship

Not done here: The Trump camp will try to celebrate the news that the Russia probe issued indictments for 12 hackers on Friday. But, Fred Kaplan writes, “the indictment throws further doubt on the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency.”

Disaster: Trump’s foreign policy moves have been devastating to the United States’ reputation abroad. Under different political circumstances, Frank Bowman argues, these actions would constitute an impeachable offense.

The way it is: Since the 1990s, Republicans have argued that Democrats are a danger to the republic, and done anything they can to aggregate more power. Jamelle Bouie thinks it’s time for Democrats to abandon bipartisan rhetoric and turn the tables.

Not what you think it means: Felix Salmon explains how Kylie Jenner, and other not-billionaires, manage to get that B-word attached to their names.

For fun: How Koppel got away.

