Indictments, Billionaires, and the End of Bipartisanship

The Angle

The Angle: Indictments Day Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on “billionaires,” partisanship, and Mueller’s progress.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves a news conference at the Department of Justice July 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. Rosenstein announced indictments against 12 Russian intelligence agents for hacking computers used by the Democratic National Committee, the Hillary Clinton campaign, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and other organizations. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Rosenstein today.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Not done here: The Trump camp will try to celebrate the news that the Russia probe issued indictments for 12 hackers on Friday. But, Fred Kaplan writes, “the indictment throws further doubt on the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency.”

Disaster: Trump’s foreign policy moves have been devastating to the United States’ reputation abroad. Under different political circumstances, Frank Bowman argues, these actions would constitute an impeachable offense.

The way it is: Since the 1990s, Republicans have argued that Democrats are a danger to the republic, and done anything they can to aggregate more power. Jamelle Bouie thinks it’s time for Democrats to abandon bipartisan rhetoric and turn the tables.

Not what you think it means: Felix Salmon explains how Kylie Jenner, and other not-billionaires, manage to get that B-word attached to their names.

For fun: How Koppel got away.

Never falls for a scam,

Rebecca

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jeremy Stahl

Mueller’s Indictment of Russian Hackers Is Full of Clues About Connections to Trumpworld

Evan Urquhart

Don’t Let Daniella Greenbaum’s Gender-Blind Casting Tantrum Fool You

Felix Salmon

All the Problems With WeWork’s Tyrannical New “No Meat” Policy

Kate Brannen, Ryan Goodman, Alex Whiting, and Andy Wright

Six Big Takeaways From Mueller’s Indictment of Russian Intel Officers

Isaac Chotiner

What Americans Don’t Understand About Russia, Putin, and the U.S. Relationship

Nick Greene

Why Luka Modric Is Your Favorite Soccer Player’s Favorite Soccer Player

Rebecca Onion

Indictments, Billionaires, and the End of Bipartisanship

Rob Dozier

What Should We Make of Katt Williams’ Emmy Nomination in the #MeToo Moment?

Matthew Dessem

The Three Words That Best Describe These Trailers for The Grinch Are as Follows, And I Quote

Carmen Russo

Scarlett Johansson Withdraws From Rub & Tug Role as Trans Man

Christina Cauterucci

The Subtle, Insistent Feminism of Working Mother Serena Williams

Josh Voorhees

Red-State Democrats Make a Show of Telling Off Chuck Schumer

Most Read

The Peter Strzok Hearing Was a Total Fiasco, but One Moment Was Particularly Unreal

Jeremy Stahl

I Made a Don Jr. Shadow Instagram Account to Mimic What He Likes and Follows. It Was Scary.

Graham Starr

We’re Not Headed for Nazi Germany, but We’re Also Not Headed Anywhere Good

Isaac Chotiner

How the Trump Administration Deploys Female Pain as Punishment

Christina Cauterucci

My Toddler Has Become a Camel

Nicole Cliffe

Facebook Says InfoWars, Which Reported That NASA Has a Slave Colony on Mars, Is a Valid Source of “Opinion and Analysis”

Ben Mathis-Lilley