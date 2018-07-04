Mitch McConnell Says School Shootings Are a “Darn Shame,” but There’s Nothing More He or Congress Can Do to Stop Them

Fingers crossed. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Mitch McConnell told community leaders back in his home state that Congress is really powerless to stop the scourge of gun violence in America, the Lexington Herald Leader reports. McConnell is, of course, the Senate Majority Leader, putting him in a unique position to actually do something to address the problem that has touched every part of American life from this week’s newsroom shooting in Annapolis to school shooting after school shooting to the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise during softball practice last June.

But, alas, no. There’s nothing that can be done. “I don’t think at the federal level there’s much that we can do other than appropriate funds,” McConnell said Tuesday, pointing out that Congress had appropriated money to ramp up security at schools. “You would think, given how much it takes to get on an American plane or given how much it takes to get into courthouses, that this might be something that we could achieve, but I don’t think we could do that from Washington, I think it’s basically a local decision.”

“It’s a darn shame that’s where we are but this epidemic is something that’s got all of our attention,” McConnell said of the school shootings.

Welp, I guess that’s that.