The Slatest

Mitch McConnell Says School Shootings Are a “Darn Shame,” but There’s Nothing More He or Congress Can Do to Stop Them

By

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell smirks at the Capitol May 8, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Fingers crossed.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Mitch McConnell told community leaders back in his home state that Congress is really powerless to stop the scourge of gun violence in America, the Lexington Herald Leader reports. McConnell is, of course, the Senate Majority Leader, putting him in a unique position to actually do something to address the problem that has touched every part of American life from this week’s newsroom shooting in Annapolis to school shooting after school shooting to the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise during softball practice last June.

But, alas, no. There’s nothing that can be done. “I don’t think at the federal level there’s much that we can do other than appropriate funds,” McConnell said Tuesday, pointing out that Congress had appropriated money to ramp up security at schools. “You would think, given how much it takes to get on an American plane or given how much it takes to get into courthouses, that this might be something that we could achieve, but I don’t think we could do that from Washington, I think it’s basically a local decision.”

“It’s a darn shame that’s where we are but this epidemic is something that’s got all of our attention,” McConnell said of the school shootings.

Welp, I guess that’s that.

Gun Control Mitch McConnell

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

Mitch McConnell Says School Shootings Are a “Darn Shame,” but There’s Nothing More He or Congress Can Do to Stop Them

Elliot Hannon

Scott Pruitt Cuts Out Middle Man, Reportedly Asks Trump Directly for Sessions’ Job as Attorney General

Inkoo Kang

The First Purge Is Messy and Violent, Just Like the Country It’s About

Nick Greene

England Wins? On Penalties!??!!?

Heather Schwedel

Henry Winkler’s Tweets About His Fishing Trip Were So, So Pure

Rebecca Onion

“I’m Washed” Is Fun Slang but Come On, It’s Really Just Another Way of Saying “I’m Cool”

Jeremy Stahl

ICE Deportation Form: Trump Is Making Parents Choose Between Losing Their Children and Deportation

Evan Urquhart

Why Cast Scarlett Johansson as a Trans Man When You Could Just Cast … a Man?

Rebecca Onion

Susan Collins, Amy Coney Barrett, and Golazooooo!!!!!

Rob Dozier

Tell Us More, Seth Rogen, About Your DMs With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Ruth Graham

Trudeau Has Been Accused of Acting “Inappropriately” With a Female Reporter. His Statement Is a Bummer.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Seems to Think ICE Is Some Sort of Delta Force for Fighting MS-13 in the Streets

Most Read

Amy Coney Barrett Is Allegedly a Member of a Religious Group That’s Been Called a “Cult.” What Is It, Really?

Ruth Graham

Ron Paul Becomes Latest Republican to Post Literal Nazi Content

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Why Did the Rhode Island Democratic Party Endorse an Alt-Right Supporter Over a Progressive Incumbent?

Osita Nwanevu

The Conspiracy Theories About Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement Are a Liberal Delusion

Mark Joseph Stern

Seth Meyers Is Failing the Trump Presidency’s Test

Inkoo Kang

Trudeau Has Been Accused of Acting “Inappropriately” With a Female Reporter. His Statement Is a Bummer.

Ruth Graham