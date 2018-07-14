Miami Beach Man Arrested While Trying to Burn Down Condo to “Kill All the Jews”

Screenshot of a video released by Miami Beach Police Department found some of the gas-filled canisters officers located in a storage unit on July 12, 2018. Miami Beach Police Department

Police arrested a 72-year-old man in Miami Beach on Thursday right as he appeared to be moving forward with a plan to burn down his condominium building and “kill all the Jews” inside, according to the police report. Witnesses said they heard the man say he was going to burn down the building “with all of the fucking Jews.” Walter Stolper now faces charges of attempted arson and attempted murder as police seem to have stopped his plan mere minutes before he was going to execute it. After receiving a tip, police arrested Stolper while he was carrying two plastic containers filled with gasoline through the garage of his building.

Officers then began searching and found eight more plastic containers filled with gas in a garbage chute dumpster. Stolper had allegedly already poured gasoline down the trash chute from the 15th floor, which is where he lived. Police also found an additional 28 containers filled with gasoline and other explosive material at a storage facility. “We remain confident the work of our detectives averted a tragedy,” police said. Stolper’s set up with the canisters meant he could have caused an explosion at the 400-unit condo “within minutes,” Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Police Department, said.

1/2 - MBPD has arrested 72yr old, Walter Stolper. Stolper is charged w/ 1st Degree Attempted Arson after dumping several gasoline filled containers down a trash chute. His motivation appears to be triggered by an upcoming eviction and anger towards Jewish neighbors. pic.twitter.com/WsvRSRzCaT — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 13, 2018

Stolper was allegedly upset that he had been evicted from his apartment after exhibiting numerous instances of “anger and aggression” toward residents and the condo board. It is unclear exactly why he was evicted. When searching his apartment, police found Nazi books as well as artifacts with the swastika symbols. Stolpher’s defense was simple. He told authorities the gas was “to make a small BBQ.”