Maxine Waters Addresses Death Threats: “If You Shoot at Me, You Better Shoot Straight”

Maxine Waters speaks onstage at the Families Belong Together rally in Los Angeles on June 30, 2018. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Rep. Maxine Waters publicly alluded to a recent increase in death threats against her, making clear that they will not stop her from speaking up against President Donald Trump and his agenda. “I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me,” Waters told the crowd at the Families Belong Together rally in Los Angeles. “All I have to say is this, if you shoot me you better shoot straight, there’s nothing like a wounded animal.”

Waters spoke mere days after she canceled planned events this weekend due to threatening messages, including “one very serious death threat” and one of lynching. “There was one very serious death threat made against me on Monday from an individual in Texas which is why my planned speaking engagements” were canceled, Waters had said earlier in the week. “This is just one in several very serious threats the United States Capitol Police are investigating in which individuals threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm.”

The threats against the lawmaker came shortly after she called on her supporters to confront members of Trump’s administration in public to push back on immigration policies. Death threats against Waters increased after Trump misrepresented her call to action, writing in a tweet that the lawmaker had “called for harm to supporters” of his administration, which, of course, she never did.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Waters continued to speak up against Trump’s immigration policy on Saturday. “How dare you?” said the California Democrat who has called for Trump’s impeachment. “How dare you take the babies from mothers’ arms? How dare you take the children and send them all across the country into so-called detention centers?”

The Families Belong Together rally wasn’t the first time Waters said that anyone who wants to shoot her should have good aim. At a town hall meeting last year, Waters was in the middle of criticizing the Trump administration when she heard a pop. “I don’t know what the sound was,” she said at the time. “But whoever it is, if it’s a shot, you better shoot straight!”