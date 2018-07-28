Black Man Accuses Sean Spicer of Using Racial Slur, Trying to Fight Him in School

Sean Spicer talks to host David Webb during a SiriusXM Patriot Forum at the SiriusXM Studios on July 23, 2018 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

A black man accused former White House press secretary Sean Spicer of calling him the N-word and trying to fight him when they were both students at Portsmouth Abbey School in Rhode Island. It all happened at a book singing in Middletown, Rhode Island, where Spicer was promoting his book, The Briefing. In a video of the encounter, Alex Lombard, a resident of Cambridge, Massachusetts, yelled out at Spicer and the former press secretary seemed to recognize him. “Hey,” Spicer said. “Yeah. How are you?”

Lombard quickly made clear that he wasn’t there for pleasantries, although at first it seems people thought he was trying to be funny because some people can be heard laughing in the video posted by Newport Daily News. “You don’t remember trying to fight me?” Lombard asked. “But you called me a nigger first, right? Remember? Remember?”

That’s when security quickly moved in and dragged Lombard away. “I was 14. I was a scared kid then, Sean,” Lombard said as he was removed from the store. “I’m not scared to fight you now.” A publicist said Spicer was “taken aback” by the man’s “outrageous claim” and claims the former White House spokesman didn’t recall being in school with him. The video of the encounter doesn’t show how Spicer reacted to Lombard’s claims.