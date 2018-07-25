Kirsten Gillibrand Just Emailed Me to Say She Thinks About Me Before She Falls Asleep

Leave me out of your weird nighttime ruminations, Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand! Alex Wong/Getty Images

Just got an email from one of my senators, New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, that started like so:

Hi Ben, When I go to sleep at night or gather my team to talk about our priorities, I think about you.

Excuse me?

When I go to sleep at night … I think about you.

What’s going on here? The email went on to say that Gillibrand needed my opinion on some pressing issues and asked me to click a link to a survey. After doing so, I gave answers to a series of not-entirely-incisive questions, like this one:

Are you concerned that President Trump and the Republican Congress will take us backward on the issues you care about? - Yes, I’m concerned that President Trump and Republicans will take us backward on important issues. - No, I trust President Trump and Republicans to move us forward on the issues I care about.

I picked yes. Then, on the sixth page of the survey, Gillibrand asked me to give her $5. Her exact words were “will you give me $5”:

I’m up for reelection this year – and since I don’t accept money from corporate PACs, I’m depending on grassroots supporters like you to help protect this critical seat. Will you give $5 now to help me keep fighting against President Trump’s agenda?

So, what we seem to have here is the Obama-popularized tactic of targeted, “relatably” written campaign email taken to a desperate extreme.

But honestly, it is relatable. I, too, often become consumed before falling asleep with the question of how I might make more money because I’m not getting enough of it from corporations. It’s the struggle of our times, really. Where do I send my $5?