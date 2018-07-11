Reps. Trey Gowdy, left, and Jim Jordan listen during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on June 28. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Zero sum: Jim Jordan’s absolute refusal to acknowledge that he might have done anything wrong years ago during the sexual abuse that took place at Ohio State has left him no room to maneuver, Will Saletan writes. Either all those former wrestlers are lying, or Jordan is.

It doesn’t matter: The case of Jim Jordan shows how Donald Trump’s election has changed the game for Republicans accused of sexual wrongdoing, Jamelle Bouie argues. In the new landscape, you just say “Fake news!” a few times, and you’re likely to escape unscathed.

Yayyyy: The newest installment in our ongoing series Fred Kaplan Explains in Painful Detail How Little Donald Trump Understands About Foreign Policy is here. It turns out Donald Trump does not understand NATO.

Pay no attention: Stick to your truth, soybean farmers! Don’t let the president convince you up is down! Jordan Weissmann has the facts.

Tour de force: Nanette seriously challenges every old idea about comedy, Andrew Kahn writes.

For fun: Everything went wrong here.

A truly funny sight,

Rebecca