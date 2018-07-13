The Slatest

Jared Kushner Still Hasn’t Been Granted Top Level Security Clearance

By

Jared Kushner crosses the South Lawn at the White House on July 1, 2018.
Cool guy.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/Getty Images

First son-in-law Jared Kushner has famously struggled to get permanent security clearance to do whatever it is he does in the Trump White House these days. Kushner’s tangle of questionable business relationships and host of ill-conceived political meetings with foreign governments has made him a bit of a liability to the country, if not Trump himself. Now, midway through year two of the Trump presidency, the Washington Post reports Kushner still has not received permanent clearance to view America’s most sensitive secrets or “sensitive compartmented information” (SCI), which often involves information about intelligence sources and methods and requires CIA approval to view.

From the Post:

Kushner’s lack of SCI access suggests that the CIA has not signed off on his receiving that level of intelligence, security experts said. The White House security office has authority to independently grant a “top secret” clearance after reviewing a staffer’s FBI background investigation… When White House security officials granted him a permanent clearance in late May, he was granted only “top secret” status—a level that does not allow him to see some of the country’s most closely guarded intelligence, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss security issues.

After initially working for months and months on a temporary SCI clearance, chief-of-staff John Kelly downgraded Kushner’s clearance to “top secret” along with dozens of others in the White House who were working for an extended period with provisional clearance, before he was granted permanent clearance in May.

Jared Kushner National Security

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Elliot Hannon

Jared Kushner Still Hasn’t Been Granted Top Level Security Clearance

Elliot Hannon

Trump Lands in UK and Immediately Assists the British Tabloids Looking to Take Down the Prime Minister

Osita Nwanevu

Liberals Are Spending Too Much Time Playing Detective

Sofie Werthan

Women Condemn Legal Publication’s Decision to Publish Disgraced Judge Alex Kozinski’s Kennedy Tribute

Marissa Martinelli

All These People Mad About Sacha Baron Cohen’s New Show Sure Are Doing a Good Job of Promoting It

Jordan Weissmann

Congress Might Actually Create a Tax Break for Gym Memberships

Amy Pollard

The Justice Department Wants to Go Another Round With AT&T Over Its Merger With Time Warner

Rebecca Onion

Female Pain, Trump at NATO, and Netflix at the Emmys

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Facebook Says InfoWars, Which Reported That NASA Has a Slave Colony on Mars, Is a Valid Source of “Opinion and Analysis”

Sam Adams

The New Mission: Impossible Understands the Secret of the Franchise’s Action Sequences

Jeremy Stahl

The Peter Strzok Hearing Was a Total Fiasco, but One Moment Was Particularly Unreal

Graham Starr

I Made a Don Jr. Shadow Instagram Account to Mimic What He Likes and Follows. It Was Scary.

Most Read

The Peter Strzok Hearing Was a Total Fiasco, but One Moment Was Particularly Unreal

Jeremy Stahl

Donald Trump Is Now Trying to Gaslight the Soybean Farmers

Jordan Weissmann

Paul Manafort Continues to Not Be a Very Good Criminal Mastermind

Jeremy Stahl

The Republican Defense of Jim Jordan Shows How Trump’s Transgressions Have Trickled Down

Jamelle Bouie

Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette Is a Funeral for Stand-up Comedy

Andrew Kahn

We’re Not Headed for Nazi Germany, but We’re Also Not Headed Anywhere Good

Isaac Chotiner