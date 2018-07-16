New York to Investigate Allegations of Tenant Harassment by Kushner Companies

Jared Kushner Alex Wong/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state was launching an investigation into the Kushner family real estate company after a lawsuit filed Monday alleged that the company had tried to bully tenants out of rent-controlled apartments through ceaseless construction that filled their homes with carcinogenic dust and disruptively loud noises.

The Associated Press, which interviewed more than a dozen current and former residents behind the $10 million lawsuit, found that 250 apartments in one large residential building were vacated or sold in the past few years, as the Kushner Companies pushed to convert the apartments into luxury condominiums. At 75 percent of the building in three years, that turnover was far higher than the average for rent-stabilized apartment buildings in the city.

The residents of Austin Nichols House in Brooklyn, New York, described rent hikes, up to the legal limit, and construction that, for many of them, made living there unbearable. Per the AP:

Tenants say it started early in the morning and went on until nightfall, so loud that it drowned out normal conversation, so violent it rattled pictures off the walls. So much dust wafted through ducts and under doorways that it coated beds and clothes in closets. Rats crawled through holes in the walls. Workers with passkeys barged in unannounced. Residents who begged for relief got a standard reply, “We have permits.”

One former resident, driven out by the frustration, said when he asked a staffer if the company was using the construction to drive people out of their apartments, the staffer did not argue but instead told the resident he could get out of his lease.

Some residents complained of early morning or after-hour construction work, maddening banging noises, and falling debris. They worried about the dust, too: Samples analyzed by a third party were found to have high levels of lead and crystalline silica, which is linked to lung cancer and liver disease. Residents said they pleaded with the Kushner company, but got no response. According to the AP, at the worst period of construction, tenants filed three dozen complaints to the city.

According to the AP, the Kushner Companies has denied it harassed tenants to make them leave but acknowledged it received complaints about the construction. The company said it responded quickly and took care to protect the residents from dust. Instead, many residents moved out because of rent hikes, the company argued. The city’s building department also told the AP it sent inspectors dozens of times to the building and did not find the construction to violate any laws or regulations.

On Monday, Gov. Cuomo said on Twitter that an investigation would look into whether the company’s actions violated housing laws and regulations. If the company is found to have tried to force tenants to leave by making their apartments intolerable, they will have violated state law. “In New York, no one is above the law, and we will thoroughly investigate the appalling allegations of harassment at this or any related property and hold anyone found guilty of such abuse responsible to the fullest extent of the law,” a spokesman for the state’s housing agency said in a statement Monday.

New York State is launching an investigation into allegations of tenant harassment by the Kushner Cos.



We have zero tolerance for tenant abuse of any kind and we will aggressively take on landlords who try to intimidate people out of their homes.https://t.co/3gzOtQJFvG — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 16, 2018

Jared Kushner, the president’s advisor and son-in-law, purchased the building with two partners and ran the company at the time of the lawsuit’s allegations. Kushner resigned as head of the company after joining the Trump administration and divested of some of his interests in the company.