Indianapolis Church Puts Mary, Joseph, and Jesus in Cage to Protest Trump Immigration Policies

The statues of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph are seen in a cage as a protest of child separation policy, in Indianapolis, Indiana on July 2, 2018. Christ Church Cathedral Indianapolis/via REUTERS

A church in Indianapolis is sending a message against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies by putting statues of baby Jesus, Mary, and Joseph inside a chain-linked fence on its lawn. The nativity statutes at the Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Indianapolis depicts Mary cradling baby Jesus while Joseph looks on. “That family is every family who are seeking safety for their children,” the church’s dean and rector, Steve Carlsen, told CNN.

“On our lawn tonight we placed The Holy Family…in #ICE detention,” the church wrote on Twitter.

Although nativity scenes are common across the country people often forget what it means, Carlsen said. “That was a homeless couple who weren’t welcome anywhere, who took refuge in the barn, and it was to that couple that the Christ child was born,” he told the Washington Post. “The heart of God is always with those who are on the margins, who are vulnerable and have no voice.”

The Episcopal church set up the display Monday night as part of its #EveryFamilyIsHoly campaign. “This family is every family, and every family is holy,” explained Rev. Canon Lee Curtis.

The church, which has been critical of Trump’s immigration policies in the past, has no set date to take down the display. “How long is it needed?” Carlsen said. “I would love for it to be outdated and be taken down. That would be my greatest wish.”