Pruitt’s Ouster, Musk’s Twitter, and Anxiety at Work

They did it: Whistleblowers and watchdog groups ensured that we knew how Scott Pruitt was mishandling the Environmental Protection Agency’s funds, and they deserve credit for it, April Glaser writes. The next EPA administrator may be dangerous in a different way, and the scandals may be less colorful; “we can only hope,” as Glaser writes, “that people who stay at the EPA will continue to seek out reporters. Their efforts paid off once. Maybe they’ll pay off again.”

Delete your account: Elon Musk seems unable to stop himself from tweeting unfounded critiques of journalists. Felix Salmon wonders how Musk’s shareholders feel about him spending his time siccing Twitter mobs on women.

Upside: Going through cognitive behavorial therapy for anxiety made Jenny Cooper a better employee, she argues. You learn all kinds of coping strategies you can repurpose at work.

For fun: Two very cool Slatesters still playing Pokémon Go.

