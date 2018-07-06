Pruitt’s Ouster, Musk’s Twitter, and Anxiety at Work

The Angle

The Angle: Win for Whistleblowers Edition

Slate's daily newsletter on Elon Musk's Twitter, anxiety at work, and Scott Pruitt's ouster.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Road to Majority Policy Conference, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel, on June 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. Pruitt is facing mutiple ethics scandals from his actions since taking over the agency. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Somebody told.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

They did it: Whistleblowers and watchdog groups ensured that we knew how Scott Pruitt was mishandling the Environmental Protection Agency’s funds, and they deserve credit for it, April Glaser writes. The next EPA administrator may be dangerous in a different way, and the scandals may be less colorful; “we can only hope,” as Glaser writes, “that people who stay at the EPA will continue to seek out reporters. Their efforts paid off once. Maybe they’ll pay off again.”

Delete your account: Elon Musk seems unable to stop himself from tweeting unfounded critiques of journalists. Felix Salmon wonders how Musk’s shareholders feel about him spending his time siccing Twitter mobs on women.

Upside: Going through cognitive behavorial therapy for anxiety made Jenny Cooper a better employee, she argues. You learn all kinds of coping strategies you can repurpose at work.

For fun: Two very cool Slatesters still playing Pokémon Go.

Ah, 2016,

Rebecca

