Here we go again: Tuesday’s press conference, featuring a woefully partial self-correction, was classic Trump, Isaac Chotiner observes. Next, Republicans will forget what they were even mad about, and the president will get away with it.

Different word: What Trump is doing for Putin is not “appeasement,” Lili Loofbourow writes. That description is entirely too kind.

Elsewhere, in revisionism: Remember that summit with North Korea, millions of years ago? Josh Keating tracks the way the president has claimed victory by retroactively shifting that meeting’s goals.

Present danger: The president’s harping on the dangers of MS-13 has, Josh Voorhees notes, worked for his base, many of whom now appear to believe that they are going to get kidnapped by the gang while on their Saturday Kroger run.

