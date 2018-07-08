Giuliani Calls Mueller Probe the “Most Corrupt Investigation I Have Ever Seen”

Rudy Giuliani attends “Free Iran 2018 - the Alternative” event organized by exiled Iranian opposition group on June 30, 2018 in Villepinte, north of Paris. ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/Getty Images

The president’s top lawyer doubled down on criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, calling it “the most corrupt investigation I have ever seen.” After a brief period in which he seemed to be taking a lower profile, Rudy Giuliani made the rounds on three Sunday talk shows to once again blast Mueller’s investigation. Although he didn’t close the door completely, Giuliani did make it pretty clear it was highly unlikely the president would agree to an interview with the special counsel.

“We’ve been through everything on collusion and obstruction,” Giuliani said on ABC’s This Week. “We can’t find an incriminating anything, and we need a basis for this investigation.” On NBC’s Meet the Press Giuliani said that while Mueller himself isn’t necessarily corrupt, “he’s surrounded by biased people.” Giuliani’s statements echo what the president has said recently in what marks a clear effort to discredit the investigation. On Saturday, Trump tweeted that the Mueller probe amounted to a “witch hunt” by “13 Angry Democrats.”

The biased investigators are a big part of the justification Trump’s team is using to reject the idea that the president could sit down with Mueller. “How you could end up hiring a group of people that are as prejudiced and biased as this group—in their record, at least— is extraordinary,” Giuliani said on ABC. “And then how you could expect us to just walk our client like a lamb going to the slaughter, we wouldn’t be lawyers if we would do that.”

This hesitancy to testify isn’t coming from Trump, Giuliani assured. “The president is very anxious to testify because he’s done nothing wrong,” Giuliani said on NBC. “Please be clear. President Trump wants to testify. We have to hold him back.” But the door isn’t closed quite yet because Trump’s team wants to know if there’s any “factual basis for the investigation.” He specified that didn’t mean investigators have to prove there was a crime, but they do have to provide “some suspicion of a crime.”

Giuliani also dismissed the idea that Trump’s team was worried that the president’s longtime personal lawyer would cooperate with the probe. “If he wants to cooperate, I think it’s great,” Giuliani said. “We’ve been through all his records. I know Michael. He has no evidence of, nor was he involved in anything untoward, with the president.” When asked specifically whether Giuliani wanted Cohen to cooperate, the former New York mayor said “Yes. Because it’s going to lead to nothing.” In the end, “Michael has been a victim here like a lot of other people.”

Even as Giuliani said the president had nothing to hide, he also confirmed on CNN that the White House pushed back on a request to interview John Kelly, the White House chief of staff. Giuliani said he was pleased that the White House attorney Emmet Flood was “using a high standard” to determine whether Kelly should sit down with Mueller’s team. “We’ve given them everything they ask,” Giuliani said. “Thirty-two witnesses, no invocation of privilege. 1.4 million documents, no invocation of privilege. Tell me we have something to hide. We have nothing to hide.”