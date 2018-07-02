The Slatest

Alabama Man Interrupted Family Separation Protests By Chanting “Ice Ice Baby” and Pulling a Gun

By

A demonstrator warns of a gun with his fingers pointed up in the air, as the man accused of brandishing a gun walks away from the protest.
A demonstrator warns of a gun, as the man accused of brandishing a gun walks away from the Huntsville protest.
WAFF 48 News

An Alabama man was arrested Saturday after pulling out a gun at one of the day’s nationwide protests against the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

The man, identified as 34-year-old former teacher Shane Ryan Sealy, can be seen on video parading around a noon prayer gathering at a Huntsville, Alabama, gazebo, holding a sign that says, “ICE ICE Baby.” A crowd of roughly 100 protesters had gathered to pray for the children who had been separated from their parents at the border, according to the Washington Post.

As a woman introduced the Episcopal priest to lead the prayer, Sealy shouted off camera, “womp womp.” This, apparently, was inspired by former Trump campaign chief Corey Lewandowski’s appearance on Fox News in June. During a debate over the policy of separating children from their parents at the border, a Democratic strategist mentioned a migrant girl he’d heard of who had Down syndrome and was separated from her mother. Lewandowski interrupted the story with a “womp womp.”

As the priest, Kerry Holder-Joffrion, stepped up to lead the prayer, Sealy continued to shout, “womp womp” and sang the tune to Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby.”

Holder-Joffrion continued on with her prayer as Sealy marched in front of her, trying to drown her out. “We offer your love to all of our children with unrestricted arms,” she said. “We know that you can hear these words above the fray. We ask that our hearts be united with all our brothers and sisters across this continent and world, as we hold the children sacred.”

Sealy didn’t let up. Someone shouted at Sealy to ask him where his ancestors came from. “Alabama,” he shouted back.

As Holder-Joffrion prayed for the nation’s strength and compassion, some protesters stood up to confront Sealy.

According to the Post, police said Sealy pushed a protester, who then pushed Sealy back. Sealy fell to the ground and then allegedly pulled out his gun, which had been tucked into his cargo pants. “Gun, gun, gun,” one man shouted. Many of the assembled demonstrators dropped to the ground, and some were crying. Holder-Joffrion, with eyes shut, continued her prayer.

Sealy placed the gun back into his waistband, according to the video, and walked away. A few protesters followed cautiously, but a grey-haired man in a white polo and khakis sprinted after him in pursuit. Police arrived soon after and took Sealy into custody. According to the Post, Holder-Joffrion went on to deliver a prayer in Spanish.

According to AL.com, Sealy was arrested for possessing a gun within 1,000 feet of a protest and later charged with menacing and reckless endangerment.

Donald Trump Family Immigration

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Molly Olmstead

Alabama Man Interrupted Family Separation Protests By Chanting “Ice Ice Baby” and Pulling a Gun

Liam Callanan

How Did the Director of the Beloved The Red Balloon End Up Making a Propaganda Film for the Shah of Iran?

Alex Zivkovic

For Closeted Teens, Queer Media Like Glee Can Be Terrifying

Inkoo Kang

Red Table Talk Warms Up Jada Pinkett Smith’s Public Image

Strategist Editors

The Best Beach Chair Will Last You a Decade

Henry Grabar

On Instagram, the Trump Store Sells Golf Tees, Piggy Banks, the Foundational Lie of the Trump Presidency

Bedeviling Rumors, in This Week’s Open Thread

Josh Levin

LeBron James vs. Kobe Bryant: Which NBA Legend Will Go Down as the Most Legendary Laker?

Nick Greene

The Six Most Pressing Questions About LeBron’s Stunning Move to the Lakers

Matthew Dessem

Happy Birthday to the PG-13 Rating! To Celebrate, Here Are Some PG-Rated Scenes

Christina Cauterucci

“Demographics” Did Help Ocasio-Cortez Win, and That’s a Good Thing

Josh Levin

LeBron James Signs Four-Year, $154 Million Contract with Lakers

Most Read

I Think Maybe This Is the Best Play I’ve Ever Seen in a Baseball Game

Dan Kois

It’s Been a Long Day, So Why Not Relax by Watching Trump Supporters Attempt to Explain the Space Force to The Daily Show?

Matthew Dessem

Arrests Made as Right-Wing Protesters, Anti-Fascists Fight in Portland Streets

Daniel Politi

The Six Most Pressing Questions About LeBron’s Stunning Move to the Lakers

Nick Greene

Spain Tiki-Taka’s Itself to Death Against Russia

Eric Betts

“Demographics” Did Help Ocasio-Cortez Win, and That’s a Good Thing

Christina Cauterucci