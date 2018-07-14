The Slatest

Donald Trump Responds to Latest Mueller Indictments by Blaming Obama

By

US President Donald Trump (C) sits in a golf cart as he plays a round of golf on the Ailsa course at Trump Turnberry, the luxury golf resort of US President Donald Trump, in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, Scotland on July 14, 2018, during the private part of his four-day UK visit. - US President Donald Trump wraps up a four-day visit to Britain, dominated by his blasting of Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy, by spending the weekend in Scotland. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump sits in a golf cart as he plays a round of golf on the Ailsa course at Trump Turnberry, the luxury golf resort of US President Donald Trump, in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, Scotland on July 14, 2018.
ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

President Donald Trump issued his first public reaction to special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officials for interfering in the presidential election. And in a familiar move, he decided to point the finger at his predecessor for failing to do “something about” the interference in the election. He also got into conspiracy theory territory by questioning whether the “deep state” had played a role in the case.

Trump, who will be meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Monday, wrote a series of tweets Saturday in which he sent a clear message that the indictments announced Friday had nothing to do with him or his administration. “The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration,” the president tweeted from Scotland before going to play golf. “Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election?”

A few hours later, Trump once again took up the issue and expanded his accusation against Obama, laying out exactly why he thinks his predecessor failed to act on the hacking. “Why didn’t Obama do something about it? Because he thought Crooked Hillary Clinton would win, that’s why,” Trump wrote. “Had nothing to do with the Trump Administration, but Fake News doesn’t want to report the truth, as usual!”

Trump also questioned how authorities responded to the hacking, wondering why FBI agents didn’t “take possession” of the DNC server. “Deep State?” he wrote in an apparent endorsement of a conspiracy theory that claims a group of unelected officials really runs the government behind the scenes.

With this Twitter comments, Trump is building on a statement issued by the White House Friday that emphasized none of those indicted are American and that there is no evidence the interference in the election affected the result. “As Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said today: ‘There is no allegation in this indictment that Americans knew that they were corresponding with Russians. There is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime. There is no allegation that the conspiracy changed the vote count or affected any election result’,” Deputy White House Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement issued Friday.

This was also not the first time Trump pointed the finger at his predecessor in response to indictments by the special counsel. “Obama was President up to, and beyond, the 2016 Election. So why didn’t he do something about Russian meddling?” Trump wrote on Twitter in February, shortly after a group of Russian nationals and businesses were indicted for interfering with the 2016 election.

Hours before the latest indictments were announced, Trump vowed that he would bring the issue of election interference when he meets with Putin. But the U.S. president also made it clear he doesn’t actually expect the Russian leader to accept any blame. “I will absolutely bring that up. I don’t think you’ll have any ‘Gee, I did it. I did it. You got me.’ There won’t be a Perry Mason here, I don’t think.  But you never know what happens, right?  But I will absolutely firmly ask the question,” Trump said Friday.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Donald Trump Responds to Latest Mueller Indictments by Blaming Obama

Nick Greene

Ranking Harry Kane’s Impressive Haul of Unimpressive Goals

Will Oremus

Why Does Microsoft Want a Government Crackdown on Face Recognition?

Daniel Politi

Miami Beach Man Arrested While Trying to Burn Down Condo to “Kill All the Jews”

Nick Greene

What Was the Best Non-Goal Play of the World Cup?

Simon Doonan

Vest-Wearing England Manager Gareth Southgate Should Start Thinking About New Looks for 2022

Daniel Politi

The Best Signs From the Anti-Trump Protests in Scotland

Daniel Politi

Trump Turns U.K. Trip Into Taxpayer-Subsidized “Infomercial” for Scottish Golf Resort

Christina Bonnington

Are Amazon Prime Day Deals Actually Worth the Hype?

Julia Rampen

Donald Trump Finally Gave Brits Something to Agree On

Christina Bonnington

How Apple Plans to Win the Mobile Payment War

Strategist Editors

The 14 Best Hostess Gifts, According to Professional Party Attenders

Most Read

Queen Reminds Trump How to Walk, Trump Quickly Forgets Her Majesty’s Advice

Nick Greene

Ted Koppel Escaped His Sacha Baron Cohen Interview Just by Knowing Night From Day

Matthew Dessem

Mueller’s Indictment of Russian Hackers Is Full of Clues About Connections to Trump World

Jeremy Stahl

Trump Can’t Brush Aside the Evidence in This Indictment, but He Probably Will, Anyway

Fred Kaplan

Black Resident Ordered to Leave Pool at His Own Apartment Complex for No Apparent Reason

Sofie Werthan

My Toddler Has Become a Camel

Nicole Cliffe