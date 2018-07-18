Democrats Have a New Midterms Slogan. Why?

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

House Democrats have introduced a new slogan for the final months of the midterm cycle. The question is: Why?

“For the People,” Politico reports, “is meant to put a finer point on the broad economic-based messaging Democrats have been pushing with mixed success since last summer.” Party leaders will begin incorporating the slogan into their messaging. It replaces—adjoins? supersedes? cohabits?—an earlier midterms message that was introduced alongside Senate Democrats last year. That one, called “A Better Deal,” was widely mocked by those who heard it. But not many people heard it. Hence the new one: “For the People.” Everyone will hear that.

Republicans are, of course, mocking Democrats for this slogan, but they’re playing this empty game too. In 2016 they had “A Better Way.” And, as I’m only learning through this same Politico report, House Republicans recently unveiled “Better Off Now” for this cycle.

No one cares about any of these things, and there’s no way to rate which ones are better or worse. They’re nothing, they’re air, no one sees them. People don’t—or certainly shouldn’t!—look to congressional leaders for inspirational slogans. Their jobs are to use procedural maneuvers to execute as much of their agenda as they can and block the other party from doing the same. “Stop Republicans” would be the only worthwhile Democratic slogan for a midterm election under a Republican president, as it points to precisely what Democrats can achieve, and nothing more, following a wave election. If it’s not that, then no slogan would be just fine.