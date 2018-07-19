The Angle

The Angle: Want to Believe Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on incel memes, curbside real estate, and Trump’s delusions.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: A pro-Trump counter demonstrator holds a sign toward protesters decrying Trump administration immigration and refugee policies on June 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Although President Trump was forced to reverse his policy of removing all children from their immigrant or asylum-seeking parents, little clarity appears to be seen as to how agencies can fulfill a court order to reunite thousands of children and parents detained far apart by multiple agencies. Yesterday, the Justice Department filed papers in a Los Angeles federal court to have families arrested for illegal border crossings incarcerated together indefinitely. The rally is one of more than 700 such protests being held throughout the nation. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
A pro-Trump counterdemonstrator holds a sign toward protesters decrying Trump administration immigration and refugee policies on June 30 in Los Angeles.
Whatever he wants: Donald Trump has recently shown that he will not believe anything that contradicts his own impressions of the world, no matter how airtight the sourcing, Dahlia Lithwick writes. In that, he and his supporters truly are peas in a pod.

Mewing”?!: When you look at the weird internet debris that is incel memes, and you’re a non-incel, you might feel sorry for them at first. Christina Cauterucci explains why that’s a mistake.

Could be so much more: Curb space in cities is at a premium, but we should think differently about its possibilities, Henry Grabar writes. We shouldn’t assume it must always be used for parking.

For fun: The many odd dictionaries one writer’s produced.

