Lots of work ahead. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Many “missteps”: If Trump’s people were to correct the president’s every on-the-record statement of support for Russia, Will Saletan writes, they’d have a lot of correcting to do.

Logical: Mariia Butina’s ties to the right in the United States (forged using, ahem, a range of strategies) make a lot of sense, given the evangelical affection for Putin’s Russia, Ruth Graham argues.

The flip: How Wisconsin went from Bob La Follette to Scott Walker, according to Dan Kaufman, author of a new book on progressives’ loss of power in the state, here in conversation with Isaac Chotiner.

A loss: When companies boycott Southern states like North Carolina, they end up making the situation for Southern LGBTQ people—many of whom could benefit from good jobs with queer-friendly companies—much worse, Leigh Ann Carey writes.

For fun: When to eat old food.

