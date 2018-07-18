The Angle

The Angle: Corrections Correcting Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Mariia Butina, Wisconsin’s swing right, and the revisions to come.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders pointing in the press room
Lots of work ahead.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Many “missteps”: If Trump’s people were to correct the president’s every on-the-record statement of support for Russia, Will Saletan writes, they’d have a lot of correcting to do.

Logical: Mariia Butina’s ties to the right in the United States (forged using, ahem, a range of strategies) make a lot of sense, given the evangelical affection for Putin’s Russia, Ruth Graham argues.

The flip: How Wisconsin went from Bob La Follette to Scott Walker, according to Dan Kaufman, author of a new book on progressives’ loss of power in the state, here in conversation with Isaac Chotiner.

A loss: When companies boycott Southern states like North Carolina, they end up making the situation for Southern LGBTQ people—many of whom could benefit from good jobs with queer-friendly companies—much worse, Leigh Ann Carey writes.

For fun: When to eat old food.

