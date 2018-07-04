Michael Cohen Deletes Trump Affiliation From Twitter Bio: Sign of an Imminent Flip?

Michael Cohen walks down Park Avenue in New York June 15, 2018 after leaving his hotel. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Eagle-eyed observers noticed that Michael Cohen used the Fourth of July holiday to do a little housekeeping and he deleted a reference to President Donald Trump from his Twitter biography. Whereas Cohen used to describe himself as “personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump” on Twitter, he deleted that reference on Wednesday.

Happy 4th! It looks like @MichaelCohen212 has made some changes. pic.twitter.com/FZfC1wKfy1 — Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) July 4, 2018

Instead, all that is left in the description of Cohen’s Twitter profile is a link to his LinkedIn page, where he now describes himself only as an “Attorney” rather than “Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.” The “experience” section of his LinkedIn page lists June 2018 as the end date for his work as Trump’s personal attorney. That is also the end date for his role as “EVP & Special Counsel to Donald J. Trump” as part of the Trump Organization, a job he started in May 2007.

The changes come mere days after Cohen, who once famously said he’d “take a bullet” for Trump, made it pretty clear in an interview with ABC News that he would be cooperating with the FBI and flip on Trump. “My wife, my daughter, and my son, and this country have my first loyalty,” Cohen told ABC News.

Three lawyers wrote a piece in the Washington Post Tuesday noting “recent signs strongly suggest that Trump’s longtime consigliere will seek to ‘flip’ on the president, becoming a government cooperator and potential star witness.” Although there were already several pretty clear signs, the interview with George Stephanopoulos was key to reaching this conclusion, wrote Norman Eisen, Barry Berke and Dani James.