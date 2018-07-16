Chicago Police Release Bodycam Footage of Fatal Shooting That Sparked Protests

Harith Augustus, 37, fatally shot by police, is seen fleeing from Chicago Police in this still image from police body camera video footage taken in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. on July 14, 2018 and released on July 15, 2018. Chicago Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

The 37-year-old man who was fatally shot by police officers in Chicago Saturday was carrying a gun in a holster at his hip and was shot when he appeared to be reaching for his waist. That is what police are saying after releasing bodycam footage from an officer who was involved in the Saturday shooting of Harith Augustus. Police ordered the release of the video much more quickly than normal to combat rumors that Augustus was unarmed when he was shot.

Video of confrontation between police and Mr. Augustus at 71st and Jeffery. pic.twitter.com/Qd9q9IXNdS — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 15, 2018

The Saturday shooting sparked hours of violent protests in Chicago’s streets with demonstrators throwing rocks and urine-filled bottles at police. Police officers hit several protesters with batons and four people were arrested. “The community needs some answers and they need them now,” Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters Sunday, explaining why he decided to release the video much more quickly than normal. “We can’t have another night like last night.”

In the video two officers can be seen approaching Augustus, who appears to be wearing a holster. When one officer goes to grab Augustus’ wrist, he turns around and runs away. The edited video then stops at one point to highlight what looks to be a gun on Augustus’ hip. Police authorities said they did that so it could be clearly seen that Augustus had a semi-automatic handgun in its holster and two bullet magazines tucked into his waist. At one point, Augustus seems to be trying to grab something at his waist, but he never pulled the gun out of its holster and whether he was actually reaching for the gun appears to be mostly a matter of interpretation.

BREAKING: Another image from CPD body cam video from Saturday's deadly shooting. This is of the man who was shot, Harith Augustus https://t.co/V45iuP0Kkl pic.twitter.com/EUJPg4nSxv — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) July 15, 2018

Although Augustus had a permit to carry a firearm, police have not yet found any documents to show he had a permit to carry a concealed weapon. The father of a five-year-old daughter who worked at a barbershop also wasn’t a known gang member and did not have a recent arrest history.