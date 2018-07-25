Coming left. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

It’s over: Centrists are fighting to moderate the Democratic Party’s energy. But, Osita Nwanevu writes, the ideas that enthuse most people on the left right now are already emphatically progressive.

Swipe and tap: Cashlessness is the wave of the future, businesses say. Cashless payments have serious disadvantages for the consumer, Henry Grabar counters.

Too much power: “Stand your ground” laws supposedly apply to all races. But in actuality, because of the way killings tend to be prosecuted, they give white people the impunity of police officers, Jamelle Bouie writes.

One way to do it: For people who own real estate in desirable urban locations, Felix Salmon argues, paying off your mortgage is the same thing as saving for retirement. (You gotta have the money to buy in those expensive cities first, though.)

For fun: A New Yorker in Los Angeles.

Suffering through it,

Rebecca