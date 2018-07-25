The Angle

The Angle: Center Doesn’t Hold Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on “stand your ground,” the cashless future, and Democratic centrists.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) attends a press conference on July 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. The group of moral leaders spoke to highlight the danger Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination poses to the rights of historically marginalized communities. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
It’s over: Centrists are fighting to moderate the Democratic Party’s energy. But, Osita Nwanevu writes, the ideas that enthuse most people on the left right now are already emphatically progressive.

Swipe and tap: Cashlessness is the wave of the future, businesses say. Cashless payments have serious disadvantages for the consumer, Henry Grabar counters.

Too much power: “Stand your ground” laws supposedly apply to all races. But in actuality, because of the way killings tend to be prosecuted, they give white people the impunity of police officers, Jamelle Bouie writes.

One way to do it: For people who own real estate in desirable urban locations, Felix Salmon argues, paying off your mortgage is the same thing as saving for retirement. (You gotta have the money to buy in those expensive cities first, though.)

For fun: A New Yorker in Los Angeles.

Suffering through it,

Rebecca