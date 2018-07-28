California’s Deadly Carr Fire Doubles in Size as Death Toll Continues to Rise

A Cal Fire firefighter mops up hot spots after the Carr Fire moved through the area on July 28, 2018 in Redding, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Carr Fire just keeps on going and on Saturday doubled in size to 80,906 acres, or almost the size of the city of Philadelphia. The death toll of the rapidly growing blaze in Northern California has increased amid a combination of high temperatures, dry air, and heavy winds.

At least five people have been killed by the fire on Saturday after two young children and their great-grandmother who had been listed as missing were confirmed dead. A firefighter and a bulldozer operator have also been killed by the blaze that ignited Monday and was only five percent contained as of Saturday afternoon.

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Fire Inspector Jeremy Stoke. Jeremy died while battling the Carr Fire. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for his family and the RFD as we process this tragic loss. More information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/3adHIkDepV — Redding Firefighters (@reddingff_1934) July 27, 2018

James Roberts, 5, Emily Roberts, 4, and Melody Bledsoe, 70, were among the more than a dozen people who have been reported missing in the massive fire that more than 3,410 firefighters are battling. Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko expressed optimism that most of those people will be found alive, noting that many of the missing are known to have fled their homes.

Around 38,000 people have been evacuated in Shasta County and the fire threatens some 5,000 structures. At least 500 homes and businesses have been destroyed by the blaze, which is one of 20 fires burning in California.