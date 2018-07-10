Kavanaugh’s Nomination, Melania’s Instagram, and the Future of Child Separation

The Angle

The Angle: Picked Justice Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Brett Kavanaugh, Melania’s Instagram, and the future of child separation.

By

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 10: Local politicians, activists and others participate in a protest to denounce President Donald Trump's selection of Brett Kavanaugh as his nomination to the Supreme Court on July 10, 2018 in New York City. In an announcement on Monday evening, the president chose Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, whose retirement was announced less than two weeks ago. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Protesting the pick, in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Here he is: The president took his reality show of a presidency to new lows on Monday night in announcing the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Lili Loofbourow writes. Looking at the judge’s record, Jordan Weissmann can find no reason why a liberal might support Kavanaugh’s selection. (You thought Slate was willfully contrarian? Lately, the New York Times op-ed page has us beat.) Amplifying Weissmann’s point, Mark Joseph Stern argues that we don’t need to wonder how Kavanaugh would treat Roe v. Wade. He’s already shown us—in the 2017 case of Jane Doe, the immigrant teenager whose abortion request the administration tried to deny. One thing, though: Dahlia Lithwick wonders if Kavanaugh isn’t a bad political choice for this president, this summer.

What’s coming: We looked at documents that show the Office of Refugee Resettlement is preparing for many more child separations, Mark Joseph Stern reports.

For fun: Melania’s Instagram is a parade of don’t-cares.

Zing,

Rebecca

