Kavanaugh’s Nomination, Melania’s Instagram, and the Future of Child Separation

Protesting the pick, in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Here he is: The president took his reality show of a presidency to new lows on Monday night in announcing the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Lili Loofbourow writes. Looking at the judge’s record, Jordan Weissmann can find no reason why a liberal might support Kavanaugh’s selection. (You thought Slate was willfully contrarian? Lately, the New York Times op-ed page has us beat.) Amplifying Weissmann’s point, Mark Joseph Stern argues that we don’t need to wonder how Kavanaugh would treat Roe v. Wade. He’s already shown us—in the 2017 case of Jane Doe, the immigrant teenager whose abortion request the administration tried to deny. One thing, though: Dahlia Lithwick wonders if Kavanaugh isn’t a bad political choice for this president, this summer.

What’s coming: We looked at documents that show the Office of Refugee Resettlement is preparing for many more child separations, Mark Joseph Stern reports.

For fun: Melania’s Instagram is a parade of don’t-cares.

Zing,

Rebecca