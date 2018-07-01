Stabbing Spree During Three-Year-Old’s Birthday Party at Idaho Complex Housing Refugees Injures Nine

A Boise police car is at the scene where a 30-year-old man is believed to have stabbed nine people at an apartment complex in Boise, Idaho on June 30, 2018 in this still image from local NBC affiliate KTVB. Screenshot/KTVB

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Los Angeles after he reportedly launched a stabbing attack at a Boise, Idaho apartment complex that is home to many refugee families, injuring nine people, including six children. Timmy Kinner was charged with nine felony counts of aggravated battery and six felony counts of injury to a child. The Saturday night stabbing spree apparently started at a three-year-old girl’s birthday party. The stabbing victims included the girl whose birthday it was as well as two 4-year-olds and children ages 6, 8, and 12

All of the victims were hospitalized and four suffered life-threatening injuries. “At this point we haven’t lost anybody, but as I said the injuries are very serious,” Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said. All of those injured were refugees. Kinner was not a refugee. “These are victims who in their past homes have fled violence from Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia,” Bones said Sunday.

Timmy Kinner, 30, suspect in the stabbing in an apartment complex on Saturday night is seen in this Ada County Sheriff’s Office booking photo in Boise, Idaho on July 1, 2018. Courtesy Ada County Sheriff’s Office/Handout via REUTERS

“As you can imagine the witnesses in the apartment complex along with the rest of our community are reeling from this attack. This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time,” Bones said in a statement. He described the attack as unprecedented for Boise. “We haven’t had anything involving this amount of victims in a single attack in Boise in the history of the department. Obviously it’s something you hope never comes to your city,” Bones said.

Kinner was a temporary resident of the apartment complex and he had been asked to leave Friday. He then returned Saturday night to “exact vengeance,” Bones said.