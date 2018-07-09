If Ben Sasse Wants to Be the 2020 Candidate Who Stands Up to Trump, He’ll Have to Actually Stand Up to Trump

Ben Sasse after a meeting between Donald Trump and Republican senators on July 7, 2016 in Washington, D.C. = Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Politico published an interesting piece Monday about Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, a “Never Trump” Republican who finds himself in a bit of a pickle. On the one hand, Sasse seems to have aspirations toward increased national prominence: He wrote a (largely non-partisan) book about civics last year and has another one coming out this fall. He’s launched his own non-profit called America 101 whose mission is to “prepare ourselves for the challenges of decades to come” by “thinking about the big problems.” He’s made several public visits to Iowa, which is admittedly the state next to his own but is also the place where an important 2020 caucus will be held.

At the same time, the fact that Sasse has on occasion said critical things about the president means that Trump loyalists are muttering about challenging him in the Republican primary when he’s up for Senate reelection in 2020:

During a Trump campaign-style rally in Cedar Rapids in June 2017, Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann took to the stage to berate Sasse for his forays into the state. “Ben Sasse will not a get very receptive audience in this state because he’s a big never Trumper,” said Steve Scheffler, an influential Iowa Republican National Committeeman. “A Sasse presidential bid will go nowhere in Iowa.” Scheffler added: “I hope he gets a competitive primary challenge. What he tries to do by beating up on the president is not acceptable behavior.”

The Politico piece says that “Trump supporters are turning their attention to potential Republican challengers” in Nebraska, though it cautions that the most obvious choice (current governor Pete Ricketts) has said he’s not interested in running against the Sasse Man.

If you’re betting on the long-term value of being the centrism-curious national conservative who survives the Trump era with his integrity intact, taking a little heat from the president’s goons isn’t the worst thing, as long as you do survive. But here’s the rub. Sasse may criticize Trump’s crude behavior and authoritarian tendencies in public remarks and on Twitter, but when he actually votes against the president, it’s on relatively arcane budget and tariff issues that only matter to the Chamber of Commerce types that Trump utterly wiped out in the last Republican presidential primary. On issues where polls indicate there actually might be some space between the president and the independent/wavering Republican/conservative Democratic voters Sasse would have to attract to gain momentum nationally— Affordable Care Act repeal, the corporate tax cut, the bipartisan DACA/immigration bill—he’s been a party/Trump loyalist. He voted for the repeal and tax cut bills, and against the DACA fix; he hasn’t done anything of substance to press the administration on its evident corruption. He’s getting all the downside of being a Trump opponent without investing in any of the upside by opposing the stuff about the president that voters don’t like.

Sasse’s actions mostly make sense, though, if you think about him as someone who finds Trump off-putting as a human being and doesn’t have any personal beef with culturally liberal cosmopolitanism, but also believes fundamentally in free-market Republican economic orthodoxy. In other words, he’s a Bill Kristol or a David Brooks, the kind of conservative that a liberal New York Times reader enjoys hearing from on occasion. Which is fine, as far as it goes—but no one is going to vote for Bill Kristol or David Brooks to be president in 2020 either.