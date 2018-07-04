92-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Killed Son Who Wanted to Send Her to Nursing Home

Anna Mae Blessing has been charged with killing her son in Fountain Hills, Arizona on July 2, 2018. Screenshot/KPHO

A 92-year-old woman shot and killed her son in Fountain Hills, Arizona, apparently upset with his decision to send her to an assisted living facility, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Anna Mae Blessing was charged with first degree murder, as well as aggravated assault and kidnapping, after authorities found her 72-year-old son, Thomas Blessing, dead in their home. “You took my life, so I’m taking yours,” the 92-year-old woman reportedly said as she was arrested.

The murder doesn’t seem to have been a spur of the moment event but rather something she had been thinking about when it became clear that her son wanted to send her to an assisted living facility. Blessing told authorities her son said she had “become difficult to live with.” She had been living with his son and his girlfriend for six months.

On Monday morning, Blessing put two pistols in her robe pockets and approached her sleeping son. She then proceeded to shoot him several times. Blessing then turned the gun toward his son’s 57-year-old girlfriend, who managed to knock it out of her hand. The 92-year-old woman then took out her other gun, and, again the girlfriend managed to wrestle it out of her hands. The girlfriend went to call the police and Blessing apparently waited for them while sitting on a reclining chair. She later told detectives she wanted to kill herself but didn’t have any weapons at hand.

“This is definitely an odd one,” Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryant Vanegas said. “There’s a lot of circumstances surrounding it, of course, but it’s definitely something you don’t see every day and it’s very unfortunate that this took place.”