Andrew Cuomo’s Friends Are Suddenly Giving Him Lots of Small Donations

Shortly after launching her New York gubernatorial campaign in March, Cynthia Nixon proudly declared that she had received more small-dollar contributions in her first day as a candidate than Gov. Andrew Cuomo had since taking office in 2011. That fact was framed with a little creative accounting, but it fit neatly with the Bernie Sanders-esque image Nixon was cultivating as a progressive outsider trying to take down Cuomo, an establishment favorite who the New York Times had dubbed “a Master of the $50,000 Fund-Raiser” a few months earlier.

In the three months since, Cuomo’s friends found a not-so-subtle way to help push back against the criticism. Campaign finance reports released on Tuesday showed that a number of people related to Cuomo’s staff—including some with considerable means—cut small-dollar checks to the governor. One individual made 69 individual donations in $1, $3 and $5 increments, for a grand total of $77. This was apparently a way to bring down Cuomo’s average contribution and bring up the percentage of contributions that came from small donors. It didn’t take long for a few industrious reporters to spot the big names accompanying some of the smallest figures:

One donor, Christopher Kim of Long Island, appeared determined to singlehandedly lower Cuomo's average/median donation levels.



He gave 69 TIMES in the final days before the deadline.



His total giving? $77 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 17, 2018

NEWS: Christopher Kim, the Cuomo donor who gave 69 times, reported the same Long Island City address (down to the apt. #) as Cuomo aide Julia Yang.



She identifies herself on LinkedIn as Cuomo’s “creative director.”



I’ve reached out to the campaign for comment… https://t.co/YUITqWwADI — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 17, 2018

Appears that the son of Cuomo campaign chairman, Bill Mulrow, donated $10 to the Cuomo campaign. — Josefa Velasquez (@J__Velasquez) July 17, 2018

Among Cuomo’s small donors is the father of his campaign spokeswoman, who donated $1 pic.twitter.com/G6MR3Dsu6c — Josefa Velasquez (@J__Velasquez) July 17, 2018

Among the small donations that went into this effort: $10 apiece from Matt Wing, Giorgio DeRosa, Maureen DeRosa. https://t.co/212TfQvGkc — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) July 17, 2018

Mr. DeRosa is the father of @melissadderosa, the Secretary to the Governor, the highest unelected official in the state and @NYGovCuomo's closest aide.



Mr. Wing is @melissadderosa's husband. https://t.co/GGbMlAnrf4 — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) July 17, 2018

Of the nearly $6 million he raised, the amount Cuomo raised from those who gave less than $200 was $35,019.33, per filings — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 17, 2018

NEW: While @andrewcuomo claims 57% of donations in last 6 months came from small contributions of $250 or less, the total sum of those small donations is $68k out of $6.6M raised. That means Cuomo’s small donors represent only 1% of what he raised. H/T @courtneycgross — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) July 17, 2018

Asked about the donor who gave 69 different times, who reportedly shares an address with a Cuomo staffer, a spokeswoman for the governor’s campaign told the New York Times: “We appreciate his enthusiasm. Going forward, we’ll put measures in place to count contributions like this differently.”

Of course, the flip side of the small-donor equation is that Cuomo has a lot of very big donors, and thus, a massive cash advantage on Nixon. The governor has long been a favorite of business interests in the state—his previous donors include Donald Trump and David Koch—and the new small-donor focus has done little to dent his existing appeal with the big ones. He reported raising roughly $6 million this year and has about $31 million in the bank. Nixon reported raising $1.6 million since she her campaign launch, including $500,000 in the last month, but nonetheless ended the reporting period with just $660,000 on hand.