AMLO’s Victory, Saturday’s Protests, and GOAALLLLLLLLL

Uneasy: Leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) won a stunning victory in Mexico’s elections on Sunday. Isaac Chotiner speaks with León Krauze about the candidate’s ideas and tendencies, some of which (reforest Mexico! accept more refugees!) are vague, and some of which are frighteningly authoritarian.

Signs and symbols: Jamelle Bouie went to the protests in Washington, D.C., on Saturday and took pictures.

Own it: Inevitably, there’s now a backlash against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; detractors have been saying that she only won because of “demographics.” Christina Cauterucci knows why the candidate is contesting this argument, but she thinks Ocasio-Cortez should fight it another way: Own it.

