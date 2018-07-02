The Angle

The Angle: Trees in Mexico Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Saturday’s protests, AMLO’s victory, and GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL.

A man holds a newspaper fronted by the results of the presidential election in Mexico in which leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claimed victory, in Mexico City, on July 2, 2018. - Anti-establishment leftist Lopez Obrador swept to victory in Mexico's presidential election Sunday, in a political sea change driven by voters' anger over endemic corruption and brutal violence. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Election results in Mexico.
Uneasy: Leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) won a stunning victory in Mexico’s elections on Sunday. Isaac Chotiner speaks with León Krauze about the candidate’s ideas and tendencies, some of which (reforest Mexico! accept more refugees!) are vague, and some of which are frighteningly authoritarian.

Signs and symbols: Jamelle Bouie went to the protests in Washington, D.C., on Saturday and took pictures.

Own it: Inevitably, there’s now a backlash against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; detractors have been saying that she only won because of “demographics.” Christina Cauterucci knows why the candidate is contesting this argument, but she thinks Ocasio-Cortez should fight it another way: Own it.

For fun: How long can you say it?

Gooooooooooooooalllllllllllllllllllll,

Rebecca

Rebecca Onion

AMLO’s Victory, Saturday’s Protests, and GOAALLLLLLLLL

Mark Joseph Stern

The Conspiracy Theories About Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement Are a Liberal Delusion

Osita Nwanevu

Why Did the Rhode Island Democratic Party Endorse an Alt-Right Supporter Over a Progressive Incumbent?

Isaac Chotiner

Why It’s Still So Difficult for Migrant Kids to Be Reunited With Their Families

Sam Adams

This Documentary Proves Fireworks Don’t Have to Be Boring

Nick Greene

Watch the Once-in-a-Lifetime Counterattack That Netted Belgium’s Winning Goal Against Japan

Amy Pollard

Facebook Accidentally Unblocked a Bunch of Blocked Users

Ifeanyi Ukpabi

Many Black Gay Men Need Distance From Home to Be Themselves. But Does the Internet Make That Impossible?

Rebecca Onion

I Live in Ohio. Can I Be a Lakers Fan Now That LeBron’s Gone West?

Dahlia Lithwick, Leah Litman, and Mark Joseph Stern

This Term, the Supreme Court Weaponized the First Amendment

Joshua Keating

Will Mexico’s New President Be Trump’s Antagonist or a Kindred Spirit?

Slate Staff

How Long Can You Yell “GOOOOOOOOOOOLLL”?

The Six Most Pressing Questions About LeBron’s Stunning Move to the Lakers

Nick Greene

Arrests Made as Right-Wing Protesters, Anti-Fascists Fight in Portland Streets

Daniel Politi

“Demographics” Did Help Ocasio-Cortez Win, and That’s a Good Thing

Christina Cauterucci

Alabama Man Interrupted Family Separation Protests By Chanting “Ice Ice Baby” and Pulling a Gun

Molly Olmstead

Spain Tiki-Taka’s Itself to Death Against Russia

Eric Betts

Should We Be Worried About How Much Power Mexico’s Newly Elected President Will Have?

Isaac Chotiner