Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wins Another Primary… as a Write-In Candidate… in a District She Wasn’t Running In

So powerful is the appeal of newly minted New York political sensation Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that the 28-year-old is showing up as a write-in on ballots of envious voters outside her congressional district. Ocasio-Cortez, of course, bested longtime Democratic congressman Joe Crowley two weeks ago to win the Democratic Party’s primary in New York’s 14th Congressional District, which spans portions of the Bronx and Queens. The national coverage of the upset win was intense, as was local enthusiasm for her candidacy, so much so that the New York Daily News reports that Ocasio-Cortez won another primary Tuesday for a party she’s not a member of in a district she wasn’t even running in.

The Reform Party voters of the 15th Congressional District in the Bronx were sufficiently impressed with Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign that she won the party’s primary contest as a write-in candidate Tuesday. It’s not quite clear how many votes Ocasio-Cortez received, but it wasn’t exactly a hotly contested race since the second place finisher was also a write-in candidate, the actual Democratic congressman for the 15th district, Rep.

Jose Serrano.

“[T]he city Board of Elections was set to certify Ocasio-Cortez’s write-in victory on Tuesday,” according to the Daily News, and “Ocasio-Cortez had to decline one of the nominations she won since state law bars individuals from being candidates for two different offices at the same time.”

Shockingly - and I’m told this is not a joke - we have ALSO won a primary in the neighboring 15th Congressional District via write-in campaign on the Reform line!



While I am honored that so many Bronxites are excited about our campaign, I will remain the Dem nominee for NY-14. https://t.co/edidvU5sOr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 11, 2018

Sadly, the dream is dead for dozens of Bronx Reform Party voters. Good enthusiasm, guys! Bad democracy!