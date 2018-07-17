A Freedom Caucus for the Left? House Progressives Aren’t So Sure.

Congressional nominee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands with Zephyr Teachout on Thursday in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the leftist star who is already beginning to grate on some of her entrenched, will-be Democratic colleagues, offered a theory in a recent interview for how the most progressive Democrats in Congress could flex their strength if the party retakes the House in November: Emulate the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

“Even if you can carve out a subportion, a subcaucus, of the Progressive Caucus, even a smaller bloc but one that operates as a bloc, you can generate real power,” she said on Jacobin’s the Dig podcast. Depending on the margin, a bloc of 10 or 30 members, she suggested, could have what the Freedom Caucus has, and is rarely shy to use: effective veto power over leadership on partisan legislation.

The reaction to this idea from Progressive Caucus members I spoke with on Tuesday, though—at least those who were even willing to comment on it—could best be described as hesitant.

“Isn’t that what the Progressive Caucus is?” Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego, a vice chair of the 76-member caucus, said. “I think we kind of tend to do that right now with the Progressive Caucus, so I don’t understand what she would be doing that wouldn’t be duplicative.” Gallego said there is already a “hardcore” group of about 40 Progressive Caucus members who tend to stick closer together than the group at large.

Rhode Island’s David Cicilline, another vice chair, said the first priority before discussing any majority dynamics should be to take back the majority. Granted. But he suggested that there’s already “much more consensus on the core issues in our party than people sometimes describe.”

“I think the Progressive Caucus is a functioning and important part of our caucus,” he said. “I’m not sure we need another one.”

If just enough members wanted it, and were willing to endure the bitter hatred they’d surely get from the rest of the conference, there’s nothing stopping them.

Kentucky Rep. John Yarmuth, another Progressive Caucus member—who might be more loyal to leadership, since he’s in line for the Budget Committee chairmanship—said, like Cicilline, that “there’s not that much difference among members on most issues in the caucus.”

“There are, what, two House members that are for abolishing ICE?” he continued. “Virtually everybody here, one way or another, is for universal health care. Some are willing to push harder now, rather than work incrementally. But I just don’t think there’s that much distance.”

Republicans would say many of the same things about their consensus views on a host of issues, from tax cuts to rebuilding the military to work requirements for food-stamp beneficiaries to cutting domestic discretionary spending. The Freedom Caucus, and its informal predecessors, became a pain for Republican leaders by insisting on more aggressive tactical maneuvers that frequently had no chance of success. Democrats have typically been loath to go there, but new members, elected from a fired-up progressive base, may be more eager to start flipping tables.

As National Journal reported this week, Ocasio-Cortez is not the only member discussing the idea of organizing for a similar project. Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva, one of the co-chairs of the Progressive Caucus, told the magazine that ambitious California freshman Rep. Ro Khanna, another vice chair, has also been looked at as one who might try to form such a subcaucus.

“There’s a belief that he and some of the new members would be an offshoot of the CPC and take a more strident, harder line on things,” Grijalva said. National Journal noted that Khanna denied such intentions, and has actually been working to dissuade Ocasio-Cortez from the idea. (Khanna initially endorsed her opponent, Rep. Joe Crowley, during the primary campaign, but later issued a co-endorsement of him and Ocasio-Cortez. It was not his best moment.)

When I spoke with him Tuesday, Khanna seemed in no way interested in joining a splinter group.

“I have tremendous confidence in [Wisconsin Rep.] Mark Pocan as our leader of the Progressive Caucus,” Khanna said. “I think he is better to rally around … and let him and [First Vice Chair Rep.] Pramila [Jayapal] figure out how the Progressive Caucus should act rather than trying to splinter the caucus.”

“I think Mark Pocan has been the best progressive leader that the House has seen, and the caucus, in years,” he continued. “I have great confidence that he will be able to shape the Progressive Caucus, and be a strong force and yet one that is not obstructionist.”

There was some predictable revulsion at the mere mention of a “left Freedom Caucus.” After years of watching the Freedom Caucus put their own aims over those of a properly functioning government, members seemed hesitant at the idea of deploying those same tactics.

“You’re not going to get me to say yes to anything that resembles the Freedom Caucus,” Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke said. Though O’Rourke is not a member of the Progressive Caucus—”I’m not a joiner,” he said—and, by nature of his challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz, wouldn’t be around to participate in a House Democratic majority anyway, he’s run an aggressive progressive campaign. Of the ideas that the right has promoted in its House majority, he said, he’d like to see Democrats offer more ability for junior members to rise, either in leadership or committee seniority. House Republicans have a “very vigorous [intraparty] debate and discussion on issues,” he said, but sometimes “counterproductively and destructively.”

Khanna agreed. “I think we should be firm in our convictions, but win a debate on ideas, not by tactical coercion,” he said.

Yarmuth pointed out that conservative procedural hard-liners didn’t so much guide Republicans to actual success under President Obama and a Democratic Senate as they did paint them into corner after corner.

“We could be doing exactly what the Republicans did under Obama, which is, basically, push through such extreme legislation that nobody took them seriously and they never got any of it done,” Yarmuth said. “They were just here to throw meat to their base. I don’t think that’s the way most of our members would want to spend their time in the majority.”

But it wouldn’t matter if most of the members wanted it. If just enough members wanted it, and were willing to endure the bitter hatred they’d surely get from the rest of the conference, there’s nothing stopping them.

“It’s a free country,” Yarmuth said.