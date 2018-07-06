Giant “Trump Baby” Balloon Will Fly Over London During Trump’s U.K. Visit

The Slatest

Giant “Trump Baby” Balloon Cleared to Fly Over London Parliament During Trump’s U.K. Visit

By

The six-meter high inflatable "Trump Baby" sits in the disused North London playground on June 26.
The six-meter high inflatable “Trump Baby” in London on June 26. The plan is to fly him above Parliament Square when President Trump arrives in the U.K. on July 13.
Andrew Aitchison / In pictures via Getty Images

British protesters are pulling out all the stops in preparation for President Donald Trump’s visit to the U.K. next week, including flying a giant “Trump baby” balloon over London’s Parliament Square.

The balloon—which stands nearly 20 feet high—resembles a very orange Trump grimacing while wearing only a diaper and holding a smartphone in his disproportionately small inflatable hand. The balloon was OK’d by London Mayor Sadiq Khan after more than 10,000 people signed a petition and crowdfunded more than  £18,000 (about $23,000) to get the inflatable off the ground.

The balloon will fly for two hours on the morning of July 13, which coincides with Trump’s visit and a Stop Trump march in central London.

Leo Murray, part of an “art activist” group of friends who created the balloon, explained the group’s logic behind the protest in an article in Metro. Murray categorized Trump as “a man who lacks the capacity for moral shame.” Murray and his friends reasoned that, to “really get through to Trump, you have to get down on his level and talk to him in a language he understands: personal insults.” And thus, the idea for the giant Trump baby balloon was born.

Initially, it looked like the Trump baby balloon would not be allowed to fly. Officials in the London mayor’s office told the group that the inflatable did not qualify as a legitimate protest, instead classifying it as art. In response, the balloon’s creators launched a petition urging Mayor Khan to approve the balloon. In less than three weeks, the petition garnered thousands of signatures, and the mayor’s office reversed course and gave permission for the balloon to fly.

“The Mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms,” a spokesperson for Khan told Sky News. “His city operations team have met with the organisers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.”

In addition to the Trump baby balloon, several other anti-Trump protests are planned for the duration of Trump’s U.K. visit.

Murray is optimistic about the Trump baby balloon’s success. “Ridiculing tyrants and despots is a proud British tradition,” Murray said. “If this generation is going to have to fight fascism again, we may as well have a bit of a laugh while we are doing it.”

Update, July 6, 2018, 3:11 p.m.: This post has been updated to include a tweet with an image of the balloon.

Donald Trump Protests United Kingdom

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

April Glaser

The Ousting of Scott Pruitt Is a Victory for Whistleblowers

Jamelle Bouie

Democratic Leaders Should Stop Worrying and Embrace Calls to Abolish ICE

Sofie Werthan

Giant “Trump Baby” Balloon Will Fly Over London During Trump’s U.K. Visit

Alex Cooper

The Trump Administration Says Trans People Are Mentally Ill. The WHO Disagrees.

Lawrence Baum and Neal Devins

The Federalist Society Will Soon Have a 5–4 Stranglehold on the Supreme Court

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The Pentagon Says It’s Not Purging Immigrant Recruits, but Some Evidence Indicates Otherwise

Eric Betts

Uruguay Had the Perfect Plan to Beat France. Uruguay Did Not Beat France.

Joshua Keating

The EU Is Holding Together but Only With the Weakest Glue

Jordan Weissmann

We Keep Adding New Jobs

Carmen Russo

Idris Elba Will Play the Villain in New Fast and Furious Spinoff

Inkoo Kang

Sorry to Bother You Is a Fever Dream About Capitalism You Won’t Be Able to Shake

Marissa Martinelli

Sacha Baron Cohen Teases Possible Return to TV With Trump University Video

Most Read

Trump’s Impulsive Foreign Policy Moves Are Starting to Backfire. He’s Not Taking It Well.

Joshua Keating

The War for a White Electorate

Jamelle Bouie

Trump Makes It Official, Literally Compares Families at Border to People Who Should Get Off His Lawn

Ben Mathis-Lilley

How Can I Model Less Rudeness Toward Bees?

Nicole Cliffe

Can We Please Stop Blaming Women for Falling Birth Rates Now?

Christina Cauterucci

Why the Twitter Thread About Two People Flirting on a Plane Felt So Good and So Bad

Heather Schwedel