The Slatest

3-Year-Old Refugee Girl Stabbed in Rampage at Birthday Party Has Died

By

Booking photo of a man with dreadlocks and yellow shirt
Timmy Kinner is the suspect in the stabbing in an apartment complex on Saturday night in Boise, Idaho.
Courtesy Ada County Sheriff’s Office/Handout via REUTERS

The 3-year-old girl who was stabbed at her birthday party Saturday in Boise, Idaho, died Monday from her injuries. The man who attacked her also stabbed five other children and three adults at the party in an apartment complex; all but one of those victims remain in the hospital, many with serious or critical injuries. One child was treated and released.

The girl who died has not been publicly identified. The wounded children range in age from 4 to 12 years old. The victims were all refugees from Syria, Iraq, and Ethiopia and had been placed in Boise as part of President Obama’s refugee resettlement program in 2012, according to ABC News.

The suspect, Timothy Kinner, 30, now faces one count of first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated battery, and one count of use of a deadly weapon. He was arraigned in Ada County Court on Monday and is in jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 16. Police say Kinner had been kicked out of the apartment complex Friday and returned the evening of the birthday party intending to exact revenge in some way. He has a criminal record spanning multiple states and has served prison sentences for violent offenses, according to police. He had last lived in Los Angeles and is not a refugee.

A vigil for the victims on Monday drew thousands to Boise City Hall.

The International Rescue Committee, which helped settle the refugees in Boise, said in a statement on Sunday, “We are shocked and saddened by this senseless attack on members of the Boise refugee community. …  It is heartbreaking to know that people and children who fled horror of war and conflict to find safety in America and the Boise Community had to experience violence all over again.”

Crime Refugees

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Carmen Russo

Jay-Z Wants You to Watch the Trailer for Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story

Amy Pollard

3-Year-Old Refugee Girl Stabbed in Rampage at Birthday Party Has Died

Sofie Werthan

What ICE Really Does—and How It’s Different From CBP

Carmen Russo

Tonya Harding Documentary Sharp Edges Is Coming to Theaters

Eric Betts

A Non-Ode to Sweden-Switzerland, the Saddest Game of the World Cup

Aaron Mak

Trump Administration Will Roll Back Obama-Era Guidelines Encouraging Colleges to Consider Race in Admissions Process

Teri Kanefield and Jed Shugerman

How to Prevent Future Family Separations: Prosecute Federal Officials

Emma Laperruque

Two-Ingredient Sesame Chicken (Guess the Ingredients)

Molly Olmstead

Judge Rules Trump Administration Must Immediately Release or Grant Hearings to More Than 1,000 Asylum Seekers

Strategist Editors

11 Cult Condiments You Can Buy on Amazon

Charles Kaiser

A Very English Scandal Offers a Bracing Historical Portrait of Just How Deadly the Closet Could Be

Rebecca Gale

Men Are Suing Empowerment Organizations for Gender Discrimination. Is the Law on Their Side?

Most Read

Ron Paul Becomes Latest Republican to Post Literal Nazi Content

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Why Did the Rhode Island Democratic Party Endorse an Alt-Right Supporter Over a Progressive Incumbent?

Osita Nwanevu

The Conspiracy Theories About Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement Are a Liberal Delusion

Mark Joseph Stern

Alabama Man Interrupted Family Separation Protests By Chanting “Ice Ice Baby” and Pulling a Gun

Molly Olmstead

Should We Be Worried About How Much Power Mexico’s Newly Elected President Will Have?

Isaac Chotiner

Seth Meyers Is Failing the Trump Presidency’s Test

Inkoo Kang