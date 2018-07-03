3-Year-Old Refugee Girl Stabbed in Rampage at Birthday Party Has Died

Timmy Kinner is the suspect in the stabbing in an apartment complex on Saturday night in Boise, Idaho. Courtesy Ada County Sheriff’s Office/Handout via REUTERS

The 3-year-old girl who was stabbed at her birthday party Saturday in Boise, Idaho, died Monday from her injuries. The man who attacked her also stabbed five other children and three adults at the party in an apartment complex; all but one of those victims remain in the hospital, many with serious or critical injuries. One child was treated and released.

The girl who died has not been publicly identified. The wounded children range in age from 4 to 12 years old. The victims were all refugees from Syria, Iraq, and Ethiopia and had been placed in Boise as part of President Obama’s refugee resettlement program in 2012, according to ABC News.

The suspect, Timothy Kinner, 30, now faces one count of first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated battery, and one count of use of a deadly weapon. He was arraigned in Ada County Court on Monday and is in jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 16. Police say Kinner had been kicked out of the apartment complex Friday and returned the evening of the birthday party intending to exact revenge in some way. He has a criminal record spanning multiple states and has served prison sentences for violent offenses, according to police. He had last lived in Los Angeles and is not a refugee.

A vigil for the victims on Monday drew thousands to Boise City Hall.

The International Rescue Committee, which helped settle the refugees in Boise, said in a statement on Sunday, “We are shocked and saddened by this senseless attack on members of the Boise refugee community. … It is heartbreaking to know that people and children who fled horror of war and conflict to find safety in America and the Boise Community had to experience violence all over again.”