Defenders of Child Separation, XXXTentacion, and Giving to RAICES

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen leaves after briefing members of the press as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (R) looks on during a White House daily news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House June 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. Nielsen joined White House press secretary Sarah Sanders at the daily news briefing.
Coming up with reasons.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Up in knots: How the Trump administration is defending the indefensible, by Dahlia Lithwick.

It’s coming: Stephen Miller has long been a practitioner of cruelty, Jamelle Bouie writes. But the time for the mastermind of child separation to pay a political price for his trolling is nigh.

Good news: The organization RAICES is earning tons of money from Facebookers upset over separations at the border. That’s great, Felix Salmon writes; unlike the beneficiaries of other viral fundraisers of disasters past, this is a group that will be able to use the funds well.

A rough one: The rapper XXXTentacion was shot dead on Monday, and some people weren’t too sad about it. Jack Hamilton hopes we can see that his life is worth mourning.

For fun: Bill Clinton’s thriller is a real doozy.

