Defenders of Child Separation, XXXTentacion, and Giving to RAICES

Up in knots: How the Trump administration is defending the indefensible, by Dahlia Lithwick.

It’s coming: Stephen Miller has long been a practitioner of cruelty, Jamelle Bouie writes. But the time for the mastermind of child separation to pay a political price for his trolling is nigh.

Good news: The organization RAICES is earning tons of money from Facebookers upset over separations at the border. That’s great, Felix Salmon writes; unlike the beneficiaries of other viral fundraisers of disasters past, this is a group that will be able to use the funds well.

A rough one: The rapper XXXTentacion was shot dead on Monday, and some people weren’t too sad about it. Jack Hamilton hopes we can see that his life is worth mourning.

For fun: Bill Clinton’s thriller is a real doozy.

Not even Patterson could save it,

Rebecca