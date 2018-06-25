Why Republicans Are Wasting Their Time on an Immigration Bill

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Accompanied by Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) (L), U.S. President Donald Trump (R) arrives at a meeting with House Republicans at the U.S. Capitol June 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump was on the Hill to discuss immigration with House Republicans. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump last week asked an unusually astute question of his fellow Republicans: “What is the purpose of the House doing good immigration bills when you need 9 votes by Democrats in the Senate”? Trump has accused his colleagues in the House of “wasting their time” on the bill, which is difficult to dispute in the midst of a fruitless whipping effort over the past week. When Republicans leaders delayed a vote on an intra-party compromise bill last week—because neither moderate nor conservative Republicans liked it— they only prolonged the sputtering theatrics.

So, what, exactly, is the purpose of this exercise?

I’m not sure the House GOP could give a very good answer. They stumbled to this moment—desperately trying to pass an immigration bill that won’t get anywhere in the Senate, that’s unloved by most House Republicans, and that Trump seems uninterested in signing— almost by accident.

In February, the Supreme Court removed most of the congressional motivation to pass an immigration bill protecting Dreamers when it said the Trump administration must continue processing applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. That was fine with the House Republican leadership, who didn’t want to spend time heading into the midterms on a divisive issue within their conference.

Yet some endangered Republicans, many with large Hispanic populations in their districts, still pressed for a resolution, or at least the opportunity to vote on something they could use to quell criticism in their re-election races. That prompted a group of moderates in May to launch a discharge petition that, if successful, would have forced a series of immigration votes and most likely produced a bipartisan, narrow bill focused on protecting Dreamers and border security.

But conservatives in Congress had the opposite motivation, and wanted to show voters back home they were supporting hardline measures to restrict immigration. So the House Freedom Caucus urged leadership to focus on a stricter immigration bill, authored by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, and for it to serve as the official position of the House.

The moderates wanted a narrow, bipartisan bill. Conservatives wanted a MAGA bill. The rank-and-file just wanted to get through the day and go to happy hour. Put it all together and no one gets the bill they want, but with an artificial urgency to pass it.

The outlook this week isn’t any more promising than it was when the vote was delayed last Thursday. Though negotiators said at the time that they would look to add provisions that could pick up conservative votes, that move to the right would just lose votes from the center—and members who were uncomfortable voting for “amnesty” last week will be just as uncomfortable doing so this week.

The bill is expected to be put to a vote as early as Tuesday, and it is expected to fail. Moderates will say they tried. (Keep in mind that they could have tried harder by sticking to their discharge petition, rather than settling for leadership’s offer of what became a show vote.) Conservatives will say that they got a vote on the stricter Goodlatte bill last week, and that it would have passed if leadership had bothered to whip it. Leadership will say that they were successful in torching moderates’ discharge petition.

After it officially fails, expect the leadership to turn the page to something less divisive within the Republican conference. The GOP is already working on a fallback bill narrowly addressing the family-separation crisis. Though there’s not any text yet, the bill will likely seek to “end family separation” by overruling the 1990s Flores settlement that limits how long—and in what conditions—children can be detained at the border. In other words, the legislative “fix” would allow families and children to be detained indefinitely throughout legal proceedings. The bill could also seek to increase the number of immigration judges or expedite asylum cases.

It’s not clear that many House Democrats would go along with this, but the product could be narrow enough to pass the House on Republican votes alone. The Senate could either act on it, and try to pressure enough red-state Democrats to come along, or work to pass their own bipartisan measure that some senators have been working on. A bipartisan bill in the Senate likely wouldn’t take on the Flores settlement so directly. When I asked South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the no. 3 Senate Republican, last week whether Flores would be the major obstacle, he said that they would look to ways to resolve family separation that stopped short of overturning Flores.

In other words, expect this to go on for a while. It always does.