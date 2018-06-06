The Slatest

White House Contract Worker Wanted for Attempted First-Degree Murder Arrested as He Showed Up for Work

The South Portico of the White House is seen on April 7, 2018 in Washington, DC.
A contract White House worker was arrested Tuesday when he showed up for work after Secret Service had been notified he was a fugitive wanted for attempted murder. The first-degree attempted murder charge in nearby Prince George’s County was dated May 17th, meaning the worker, 29-year-old Martese Edwards, had been a fugitive for a little over two weeks. Edwards was reportedly employed by a private contractor and was taken into custody by the Secret Service just after noon Tuesday, outside a security checkpoint on Pennsylvania Ave.

It’s not yet clear what Edwards’ job was at the White House, but, unless Tuesday was his first day on the job, an attempted murder suspect has been coming and going from the White House grounds. CBS News’ Paul Reid reported that since Edwards appeared to have passed his background check, he had likely been working at the White House since before the charge was filed last month. The Secret Service performs background checks and routinely crosschecks individuals with access to the White House grounds with the federal warrant database, but doesn’t do so each time a cleared visitor enters the grounds.

The Secret Service issued this statement on the arrest to CBS News.

“On June 4, 2018, the U.S. Secret Service was notified by the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) that Martese Edwards was the subject of a warrant issued out of Prince Georges County, MD. On June 5, 2018, Edwards was promptly arrested by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers at a checkpoint outside of the White House complex when he was reporting to work as a contractor. Edwards was transported to MPD Second District for processing.”

