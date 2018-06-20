Hungary’s Viktor Orban Has Been Foreshadowing Trump’s Immigration Policies for Years. His Latest Move Is Terrifying.

The Slatest

Viktor Orban Has Been Foreshadowing Trump’s Policies for Years. His Latest Move Is Terrifying.

By

A young migrant boy stands behind a barbed wire fence in front of the Hungarian border fence at the Tompa border station transit zone on April 6, 2017 as the Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter (not pictured) presents the camp to the media. The migrant transit complex on the Hungarian side of the border has been expanded to become one of two new detention centers for asylum seekers in the Hungarian transit zone and contains shipping containers that are used to automatically detain migrants in the transit zone while their claims are investigated. / AFP PHOTO / ATTILA KISBENEDEK (Photo credit should read ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images)
A young migrant boy waits in front of the Hungarian border fence at the Tompa border station transit zone on April 6, 2017.
ATTILA KISBENEDEK/Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vowed to take “revenge” against his political enemies after his victory in elections in April, and is now carrying it out. A new package of laws known as the “Stop Soros” bill (the Hungarian-born financier is the government’s favorite liberal boogeyman), was passed by Hungary’s parliament, with vicious irony, on World Refugee Day, and it effectively criminalizes organizations that work to help undocumented immigrants. As the New York Times summarizes, under the new law, “helping migrants legalize their status in Hungary by distributing information about the asylum process or providing them with financial assistance could result in a 12-month jail term.” The government also changed the constitution to make it illegal to “settle foreign populations” in Hungary, a response to EU efforts to resettle refugees throughout the bloc’s member states.

Hungary’s slide into authoritarianism under Orban—or “illiberal democracy” as he calls it— has earned him criticism from abroad, but he’s had a fairly simpatico relationship with the current U.S. administration. Orban was the first foreign leader to endorse Trump’s candidacy in 2016, and the two leaders spoke four days ago, discussing “the need for strong national borders,” just as the domestic backlash to Trump family-separation policy was growing. Steve Bannon has gone as far as to describe Orban, who portrays himself as a defender of Western Christian civilization against Islam, as “Trump before Trump.”

And indeed, Orban’s immigration and refugee policies have at times seemed to foreshadow Trump’s. Hungary completed a fence along its border with Croatia to block the entry of asylum seekers. A second fence along the border with Serbia was built last year. Orban instituted his own version of a “zero tolerance” immigration policy last year, making irregular entry a criminal offense punishable by up to eight years in prison, instituting obstacles to legal asylum, and detaining asylum seekers in border camps while their claims are processed. Observers have noted jarring similarities between conditions in these camps and the facilities that have lately been publicized in the U.S. And all the while, Orban has used the issue of immigration to attack his political opponents, accusing them of working with Soros to destroy the country’s cultural identity.

Given the parallels, the latest move from Orban’s government is alarming, and not just for Hungarians.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Joshua Keating

Hungary’s Viktor Orban Has Been Foreshadowing Trump’s Immigration Policies for Years. His Latest Move Is Terrifying.

Jonathan M. Katz

Why It’s Fair to Compare the Detention of Migrants to Concentration Camps

Marissa Martinelli

Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in July

Natalia Mehlman Petrzela

Homophobia at a CrossFit Is a Good Time to Recall That Gyms Have Always Been Gay Spaces

Mark Joseph Stern

Two GOP Senators Can Stop Child Separation by Refusing to Confirm Trump’s Judicial Nominees

Emma Laperruque

Avocado Toast Salad is the Best Thing Since Avocado Toast

Aaron Mak

Microsoft Touted Its Work With ICE in January. Now Its CEO Is Downplaying It.

Eric Betts

Morocco Deserved Much Better Than Being the First Team Eliminated from the World Cup
Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! I’m Worried That My Neighbor’s Kids Are Taking Pictures of Me Gardening in the Nude.

Rebecca Gale

Trump’s Work Requirements Will Be Totally Ineffective for Taxpayers and Devastating for Housing Assistance Recipients.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump May End Family Separation Through Executive Action, Like He Could Have Done All Along

Molly Olmstead

Protests Over Trump Administration’s Child Separation Policy Broke Out in Cities Across the Country on Tuesday

Most Read

Trump Explains That “You Have to Take the Children Away” in Unhinged Speech to Small-Business Owners

Molly Olmstead

How the Trump Administration Is Defending the Indefensible

Dahlia Lithwick

XXXTentacion’s Death Deserves More Than Indifference

Jack Hamilton

For a Longtime Listener to the Nerdist Podcast, the Chris Hardwick Allegations Mark the End of a Complicated Era

Rebecca Onion

My Kid Doesn’t Want to Volunteer. Is She Hopelessly Selfish?

Carvell Wallace

Trump Rambles and Disses His Way Through Confusing House GOP Immigration Meeting

Jim Newell