Video Shows Moment FBI Agent Accidentally Shoots Someone While Dancing in Denver Bar

By

Screenshot of the cell phone video showing the moment the FBI agent’s gun went off after he did a back flip at a Denver night club on June 2, 2018.
An off-duty FBI agent appears to have shot a man in the leg early Saturdya morning after some wild dance moves at a Denver nightclub. And it was all caught on video. The videos that were published on social media show the agent dancing at the Mile High Spirits Distillery in downtown Denver surrounded by people who are cheering him on. At one point the agent, who hasn’t been identified, did a backflip and a firearm dropped from his waistband holster onto the floor. The agent quickly realized what was happening and jumped to pick it up, but that’s when the gun discharged. The agent then puts the gun back in his pants and holds up his hands as he appears to walk away.

“When the agent retrieved his handgun, an unintended discharge occurred,” Denver Police said in a news release. The bullet apparently hit a male patron in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital and is in good condition. “He appears to have non-life threatening injuries,” Marika Putnam, a Denver police spokeswoman, said.

One witness told the local Fox affiliate that the smell of gun powder quickly took over the club. “Everyone was kind of shocked after it happened because [the agent] kind of put his gun back away and then he walked away,” the witness, identified only as Julie, said. “No one really knew what was going on.”

The agent was taken to Denver police headquarters but he was later released to an FBI supervisor. The Denver District Attorney’s office will be the one to decide whether to press any charges.

