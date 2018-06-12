The Kim Win, the World Cup, and an End to Disenrollment

The Angle

The Angle: Empty Pageant Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the World Cup, tribal disenrollment, and the takeaway from the North Korea summit.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JUNE 12: In this handout provided by the Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), North Korean leader Kim Jong-un departs Singapore from Changi Airport on June 12, 2018, in Singapore. U.S. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held the historic meeting on Tuesday morning in Singapore to discuss ending the threat of North Korea's nuclear programme. (Photo by Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore via Getty Images)
Going home a winner.
Handout/Getty Images

Taken for a fool: After all that pomp and circumstance, the summit between Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un was pretty much a win for Kim, who, Fred Kaplan writes, flew home “with a bevy of prizes.”

Not without a fight: We may be seeing the end of an era of forced tribal disenrollment, Jaime Dunaway writes.

Anticlimax: How did the World Cup become a venue for the best players in the world to play weeks of subpar soccer? Eric Betts explains the structures behind the underwhelming spectacle.

Shady spaces: City streets under highway overpasses are the next big targets of urban designers looking to create more public space, Henry Grabar writes. But would you go hang out under the highway—even if the walls were scrubbed and some nice benches provided?

For fun: An engagement for the ages.

It’s the surprise of it, really,

Rebecca

