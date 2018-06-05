Trump’s Lawyers’ Letter, Miss America, and Dr. Strangelove’s Voice

So patriotic. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Full of flags: The president’s lawyers’ letter to Robert Mueller contains at least six separate pieces of incriminating evidence, Will Saletan writes. Here’s the list, from Michael Flynn to the Trump Tower meeting.

Where to look: Tuesday’s primaries are high stakes for Democrats. Josh Voorhees directs your attention to the most important contests to watch.

Challenges to come: Masterpiece Cakeshop may have been a narrow decision unthreatening to LGBT rights in the immediate sense. But Louise Melling worries that the exemption granted the baker in Colorado signals a new onslaught of petitions for religious exemptions designed to erode Obergefell.

End it: Miss America is getting rid of its swimsuit and evening-gown competitions, proclaiming an end to its judgment of women based on looks. Christina Cauterucci doesn’t understand why the pageant will continue to exist: “There’s already a name for a competition where women compete against one another to prove their passion, ambition, intelligence, talent, and love for America: It’s called an election.”

For fun: How Dr. Strangelove got his voice.

