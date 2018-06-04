Bad Tweets This Morning

Aaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrghhhhhhhh Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Well, it’s Monday morning, time to check the new—

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Oh, good. (Here is what the 13 Angry and Conflicted Democrats thing is about. Here’s more on the self-pardoning question.)

The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Trump had to repost that one after initially spelling “Counsel” as “Councel.” Ha ha, the president can’t spell! (As far as the constitutionality of the special counsel, Trump may be referring to an argument that was made before the Supreme Court in 1988—but what he’s not mentioning is that the argument was made unsuccessfully.)

Coming in hot on his father’s trail was Donald Trump Jr., who had this to say about Bill Clinton’s Today show comments about the Monica Lewinsky scandal:

Did Bill Clinton just #metoo Monica Lewinsky??? I (almost) have no words... Props for always being ahead of the curve as the first male to publicly somehow claim victim-hood from his actions against women. Balsy! Stupid... but balsy!!! https://t.co/Fvn7Cp3OmP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 4, 2018

“Balsy,” as in demonstrating the possession of bals.

There was also this:

China already charges a tax of 16% on soybeans. Canada has all sorts of trade barriers on our Agricultural products. Not acceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Soybeans! [Getting angrier] Soybeans!!! [Red-faced, pounding table, spittle flying everywhere] Soybeans!!!

Only five days until Friday!